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Latest Stories

Kai Cenat with long hair and a cap, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, sits in a chair speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Shares 'Harry Potter'-Inspired Trailer for Streamer University's Class of 2026

As Kai recently vowed to fans, he plans to make Streamer University an annual event "for as long as I am alive."

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
Clavicular walks the runway during the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Says He Used to Follow Strangers for a Full Day to Study Human Behavior

The looksmaxxing figure says the habit of tailing random people was a strategy to "become more neurotypical."

Joe Price17 days ago

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