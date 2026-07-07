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Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Doesn’t ‘F*ck With Nobody’ When Asked About NBA Rivalries

On the same day his trade to the Heat became official, Giannis told N3on on his Kick stream how he feels about everyone else in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits by the court before a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Image via Patrick McDermott/Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear how he feels about everyone else in the NBA while hanging out with N3on in Greece on his Kick stream.

When asked if he has any rivalries with anyone in the league, Antetokounmpo responded, “Everybody.”

“Bro, I don’t fuck with nobody,” Giannis said, explaining that he prefers to keep his inner circle small. “I like to keep my space, do my thing. I love my teammates, obviously.”

Antetokounmpo has a new group of teammates following the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Miami Heat, which was made official on Monday (July 6).

Antetokounmpo shared a video earlier the same day in which he reflected on his 13-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks in an interview with the team’s longtime play-by-play announcer, Jim Paschke.

“I hope that I was able to represent them the best that I could, and I was like them,” Antetokounmpo said. “I showed up to work, did everything that I was willing to do. All the dirty work, just like them. I hope that bringing a trophy to the city meant something to them because it meant so much to me.

“I want you to hear it from my mouth,” Antetokounmpo continued. “The city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart. This is my home.”

In his 13 years with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo collected two MVP awards, 10 NBA All-Star selections, a Defensive Player of the Year trophy, an NBA title and an NBA Finals MVP.

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