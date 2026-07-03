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SHAKIRA - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Music

Shakira Becomes First Latin Woman to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Shakira crossed 100 million monthly Spotify listeners, joining fellow Latin artist Bad Bunny in the accomplishment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago

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