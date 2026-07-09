After recently announcing new features like live auctions and the ability to buy and sell used items for the first time ever, StockX has now added mystery boxes to its e-commerce platform.

StockX’s blind boxes are now live on its website and app, and are sold based on different price tiers. The sneakers range from $50, $100, and $200, while collectibles, accessories, and apparel cost $25, $75, and $90, respectively. The pages also display the rarity odds that the buyer can pull from the purchase, ranging from 0.5 percent up to 74 percent.

The platform confirms that each box contains an item worth at least what the customer paid before the processing fees. For those who pull something they’re not interested in, they can sell it back instantly for around 80 to 90 percent of the market value in StockX credit.

“Our platform was built on the idea that more information creates more trust, and StockX Mystery Boxes are no different,” StockX CEO Greg Schwartz said in a statement. “As we designed the product, we didn’t want to prioritize excitement at the cost of clarity. We know that when customers trust the value, they get more from the experience, so we’re giving them surprise-based commerce without the typical tradeoffs found in the category.”

Readers who are interested in copping StockX’s mystery boxes can do so here.