Steve Jobs

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Eve Jobs attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Marries Olympian Harry Charles in English Countryside Wedding

Several stars and high-profile figures were in attendance at the ceremony and reception.

Alex Gonzalez354 days ago
(L) Businessman Bill Gates during an interview on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. (R) Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during a special event September 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California.
Pop Culture

Bill Gates Jokes About LSD Experimentation, Says Steve Jobs Took a 'Different Batch'

Gates joked that his "batch" of LSD made him trip about coding.

Jaelani Turner-Williams526 days ago
Apple CEO Steve Jobs announces a new version of the iPod Nano during a special event September 9, 2008
Style

Steve Jobs’ Signature Birkenstocks Sell for $218,000 at Auction, Highest Price Paid for Sandals

The 1970s Birkenstocks worn religiously by Apple founder Steve Jobs were auctioned off for over $200,000, the highest price ever paid for sandals.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1340 days ago
iPHone first generation in a bag in 07
Life

Here's How Much an Unopened First-Generation iPhone Sold for at Auction

An unopened first-generation iPhone was auctioned on Sunday for more than 60 times its original price. The unused 8GB device initially sold for $599 in 2007.

Brad Callas1368 days ago
iPhone 14
Life

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Trolls iPhone 14 Announcement With Hilarious Meme

Steve Jobs' daughter Eve didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts about the forthcoming iPhone 14, as she reacted to the announcement with an iconic meme.

Brad Callas1407 days ago
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Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre
Life

Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, and More to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

On Friday, President Joe Biden named seventeen individuals set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Denzel Washington and Simone Biles.

Joe Price1476 days ago
jobs
Life

Steve Jobs’ 1973 Job Application Hits NFT Market in Auction Pitting Digital Against Physical

The format of the auction of the famous Steve Jobs document was designed to test the idea that value has shifted away from physical to digital.

Trace William Cowen1821 days ago
Microdosing LSD
Life

Study Finds Benefits From Microdosing LSD Are Probably Just Placebo Effect

A new study out of England has those who conducted it believing that the benefits associated with microdosing LSD are just the placebo effect in action.

Gavin Evans1962 days ago
apple
Life

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, M1 Chip, and More During 'One More Thing' Event

In October, Tim Cook and the Apple team came through with a look at the new iPhone 12 family. Now, fans can expect a new collection of MacBooks.

Trace William Cowen2074 days ago
Kanye
Music

Kanye Responds to Video of Lil Uzi Vert Saying 'Kanye Ain't F*cking With Me'

This back-and-forth most certainly doesn't mean that we are getting a 'Jesus Is King (666 Satan Edition)' but it sure is fun to dream of such a thing.

Trace William Cowen2104 days ago
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steve
Pop Culture

Bob Iger Says Disney and Apple May Have Merged If Steve Jobs Were Still Alive

The Disney CEO remembers the late Apple innovator in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir.

Trace William Cowen2493 days ago
Theranos Elizabeth Holmes attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit.
Life

Tech CEO Dubbed the 'Next Steve Jobs' Hit With 'Massive Fraud' Charges

Theranos has been at the center of fraud allegations since 2015.

Sajae Elder3046 days ago

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