'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Digital Release Lands July 21

The home release comes loaded with bonus material designed to pull fans behind the curtain. Among the new featurettes are Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu, which explores the film's puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects, and Biomes—From Snow to Swamp, chronicling how the production team created entirely new Star Wars environments.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is headed home. Lucasfilm announced that the latest Star Wars feature will arrive on digital platforms—including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango—on July 21, before expanding to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and multiple collector's editions on Aug. 25.

Other extras include Welcome to Shakari, a look at the construction of the movie's sprawling city set, Dejarik for Real, which examines how the classic holochess creatures were brought to life at full scale, and a full-length audio commentary from director Jon Favreau.

"A tremendous amount of love and care goes into crafting every new Star Wars story," Lucasfilm said in announcing the release, highlighting the artists and technicians responsible for the costumes, creature effects, practical models, and visual effects that shaped the film.

The studio added that the digital and physical editions will allow viewers to go "behind the scenes with exclusive new featurettes and audio commentary from Director Jon Favreau."

Alongside standard 4K and Blu-ray editions, fans will be able to pick up a SteelBook release and a U.S.-exclusive Beskar Collector's Edition featuring premium packaging, metal posters, and digital access.

The film marked Din Djarin and Grogu's first theatrical adventure after becoming breakout stars on Disney+. Starring Pedro Pascal, the story follows the pair as they're recruited by the New Republic to confront scattered Imperial warlords in the aftermath of the Empire's collapse.