These Are the 10 Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Proved You Don’t Need the Force to Be Legendary
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From rogue smugglers to Rebel heroes, these non-Jedi characters helped shape the galaxy far, far away. Here are the 10 best ‘Star Wars’ characters who made an impact—no lightsaber required.Jamie Iovine
While 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is all about going back to the past, nobody expected this character's surprise appearance.Marco Margaritoff
Easter eggs from the latest Star Wars releaseKevin Wong