Solo: A Star Wars Story

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A$AP Rocky, smiling in sunglasses and a black coat, and Donald Glover, in a fur coat, looking serious.
Music

ASAP Rocky Looks Back on His 'Trash' Audition for Lando Role in 'Star Wars' Film

The Harlem rapper admitted that Donald Glover was a better fit for the lead in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.'

Mark Elibert436 days ago
Donald Glover attends "Solo: A Star Wars Story" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

Donald Glover ‘Holds All the Cards’ Regarding His ‘Star Wars’ Series, Says Lucasfilm President in ‘Lando’ Update

Plans for a Disney+ series focused on Lando Calrissian were revealed back in 2020, and now Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has provided an update.

Joe Price1509 days ago
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Pop Culture

Fans Rallying for a 'Solo' Sequel on 'Star Wars' Film's Second Anniversary

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiered in 2018 to a relatively muted response, but that hasn't stopped fans of the film rallying behind the idea of a sequel.

Joe Price2244 days ago
Billy Dee Williams
Pop Culture

Billy Dee Williams Loved Donald Glover in 'Solo' But Questions the Hair, Thinks Droid Romance Hurt Film’s Success

Billy Dee Williams is reprising his role of Lando Calrissian in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' but he isn't the only one to have portrayed the character.

Joe Price2416 days ago
Ron Howard
Pop Culture

Ron Howard Thinks Trolls Played a Part in Box Office Performance of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The movie's disappointing showing put 'Star Wars' spin-offs on hold.

Gavin Evans2600 days ago
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fans asking for solo 2
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Fans Are Campaigning for a Sequel to 'Solo'

The #MakeSolo2Happen campaign has even gotten the attention of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' director Ron Howard and co-writer Jon Kasden.

Jose Martinez2611 days ago
mark hamill star wars fatigue
Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Contemplates Possibility of 'Star Wars' Fatigue

"[...] 'is there a possibility of 'Star Wars fatigue'? Yeah, I think there is," Hamill said.

Jose Martinez2654 days ago
Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams Says He’s Open to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Film Despite Getting Cut From ‘Solo’

Michael K. Williams admits that he would be interested in “getting another shot in being in that galaxy” after having his role cut from the ‘Star Wars’ stand-alone film ‘Solo’ due to scheduling conflicts that prevented him from doing reshoots.

Jose Martinez2867 days ago
'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Spinoffs About Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and More Reportedly on Hold

The news was arrives just weeks after the film's standalone project 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened to disappointing box office sales.

Joshua Espinoza2949 days ago
emilia clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to 'Game of Thrones': 'It's Been a Trip'

'Game of Thrones' may be coming to an end in 2019, but HBO is already deep into the spin-off game. Still, for stars like Emilia Clarke, this is truly the end of 'Thrones.'

Trace William Cowen2951 days ago
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