Disney Streaming Profit More Than Doubles as ‘Toy Story 5’ Hits $1 Billion

The company is leaning into AI via its J.A.R.V.I.S. platform for Imagineers and banking on franchise power—despite some box office underperformers like The Mandalorian and Grogu and live-action Moana—as Toy Story 5, Star Wars streaming, and related merch drive massive engagement and sales.

Starting in fiscal 2027, Disney will shift most of its consumer products business into Disney Entertainment so merchandise is developed and monetized closer to the studios creating hit franchises like Toy Story, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

Disney’s Q3 results were strong, with revenue up 7% to $25.2 billion, net income at $2.63 billion, and streaming (Disney+ and Hulu) revenue up 11% as operating income for the division more than doubled to $712 million.

Disney's latest earnings report shows the entertainment giant is still finding new ways to cash in on its biggest franchises. The company posted another profitable quarter for Disney+ and Hulu, announced a major restructuring of its consumer products business, and revealed how artificial intelligence is becoming part of its long-term strategy—all while leaning heavily on franchises like Toy Story and Star Wars. Per The Wall Street Journal, for the quarter ending June 27, Disney reported $25.2 billion in revenue and $2.63 billion in net income. Net income was down from $5.26 billion a year earlier, when results included a one-time Hulu tax benefit, while adjusted earnings per share rose 28% to $2.06. Revenue climbed 7% year over year, while total segment operating income jumped 21% to $5.6 billion. Streaming remained one of the company's biggest success stories. Revenue from Disney+ and Hulu increased 11% to $5.53 billion, while operating income for the streaming division more than doubled to $712 million, up from $329 million a year earlier. Subscription revenue rose 15% to $4.7 billion, with advertising revenue also ticking up 3%.