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This photo shows a meteor streaking through the night sky over Myanmar.
Life

Scientists Discover Planet Containing Lava Oceans and Supersonic Winds

Scientists have uncovered striking details about the lava planet called K2-141b, such as its magma ocean, and precipitation in the form of rocks.

Jose Martinez2080 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent's Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech Included a Dig at Rock Band Evanescence

50 recalled losing to the defunct band at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Joshua Espinoza2360 days ago
Proxima B Planet, Orbiting Proxima Centauri.
Life

Scientists Believe They've Discovered a New 'Super-Earth' Orbiting Cosmic Neighbor

Scientists discovered a new "super-Earth" relatively nearby.

Gavin Evans2373 days ago
Wood Harris attends Black Girls Rock! 2017
Pop Culture

Wood Harris Thinks Deontay Wilder Should Star in 'Creed 3'

The 'Creed II' star thinks Wilder would be perfect for the role of Clubber Lang's son.

Xavier Hamilton2630 days ago
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Luke Perry
Pop Culture

Luke Perry Can't Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Until 2024

Luke Perry died Monday morning (Mar. 4) at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

Joe Price2686 days ago
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is vandalized
Life

LAPD Will Not Add More Security to Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star

Since becoming one of the country's most divisive presidents, Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been the subject of countless incidents of vandalism.

Xavier Hamilton2763 days ago
Snoop Dogg
Music

Snoop Dogg Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The iconic West Coast rapper will receive the plaque next week in front of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Joshua Espinoza2802 days ago
Forever 21
Life

Forever 21 and American Eagle Employees Say Trump's Walk of Fame Star Is Costing Them Money

The owners of the Forever 21 and American Eagle stores next to Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame say the vandalism and crowds around the star is driving customers away.

Victoria L. Johnson2903 days ago
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a TESS spacecraft lifts off on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Life

NASA Begins Search for New Exoplanets With Launch of TESS

With the help of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, TESS launched on Wednesday as it heads on a journey in search of signs of life.

Jose Martinez3012 days ago
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Quavo
Music

Quavo Plays Himself on Fox's 'Star,' Gets Punched and Pulls a Gun

Like his first time acting, on 'Atlanta,' Quavo rapper plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Sajae Elder3017 days ago
Quavo and Ryan Destiny Lifetime Lyrics Video
Music

Watch Quavo and Ryan Destiny's "Lifetime" Video From Season 2 of 'Star'

Watch Ryan Destiny of Fox's 'Star' perform "Lifetime" with Quavo in this new video for Season 2 of the show.

Marco Margaritoff3025 days ago
Full moon
Life

A Rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Is Happening Tomorrow

Tomorrow might be the perfect night to stargaze.

Sajae Elder3090 days ago
Everyday Struggle
Music

DJ Akademiks & Nadeska Address Future of 'Everyday Struggle' and Announce STAR as New Co-Host | Everyday Struggle

DJ Akademiks and Nadeska welcome STAR as the new co-host of 'Everyday Struggle.'

Zach Frydenlund3098 days ago
topgriergo90
Pop Culture

How A 16-Year-Old Made Himself An Empire

How did this 16-year-old Vine star land a spot on TV, a book deal and his own show?

Lauren Martin3471 days ago
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