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Lee Daniels' 'Star' is missing everything that made 'Empire.'Cory Barker
Pop Culture
People Are Appalled After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Photo of Dave Chappelle
The contestants were simply asked to identify the famous comedian by way of a photo and a clue about 'A Star Is Born.' Shockingly, they blew it.Trace William Cowen
New music this week includes songs from Future, Tyga, JID, Jai Paul, and more.Carolyn Bernucca
Ahead of the final season of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ test your knowledge on one of the most captivating chapters of the ‘Power’ season.Power Book III: Raising Kanan-STARZ