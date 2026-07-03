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Trick Daddy Responds After Cancelled Sorority Performance: 'Don't Defame My Character'
The rapper questioned why he was booked for the event if there were restrictions around the performance.
University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Week Getting Documentary Treatment From HBO Max and Vice in 'Bama Rush'
Sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, which has been captured by the Bama Rush trend on TikTok, is becoming the topic of a documentary.
Surgeon Goes Viral for Using Pictures of Patients Tumors to Promote Sorority
A surgeon and Delta Sigma Theta sorority member is under fire after posting photos of 22 Fibroid tumors to promote a historic holiday for the organization.
Amanda Seales and Issa Rae Respond to 'Insecure' Alpha Kappa Alpha Backlash (UPDATE)
Amanda Seales’ 'Insecure' character has long been a proud affiliate of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the show, which is in its final season.
Self-Identified 'Incel' Charged With Planning Sorority Mass Shooting
21-year-old Ohio man Tres Genco, who identified as an "incel," was arrested and charged on Wednesday for plotting to shoot up a sorority at a university.
Sorority House at Oklahoma State University Reports 23 New Coronavirus Cases
Oklahoma State University is facing a coronavirus outbreak after an off-campus sorority house reported 23 positive cases.
PROMO: Our Favourite Canadian Artists On Spotify’s ‘Northern Bars’ Playlist
Coast to coast, we’ve got the sauce
Mom of Racist Sorority Girl Speaks Out Over Controversy
The mother of a University of Alabama student disses her daughter after a racist rant goes viral.
College Bros Who Love Trump Think They're the 'New Counterculture'
While college students heavily supported Hillary Clinton, so those who support Donald Trump say they're the "new counterculture."
Fraternity Suspends Operations After Bus Drags Student to Death for 500 Feet at Party
After a student was dragged to death by a bus at a Texas State fraternity party, the frat has voluntarily suspended operations.
Kansas State University Issues Statement Condemning Racist Snapchat Post From Former Student
KSU has issued a statement of clarification regarding a racist Snapchat post from an alleged former student.
Kansas State Student Uses N-Word and Blackface on Snapchat, Gets Wrecked on Twitter (UPDATE)
Paige Shoemaker, a Kansas State student, is being widely criticized for using the n-word and blackface on Snapchat.
Fraternities Have Hired a Powerful Lobbyist to Limit Campus Rape Investigations
National fraternity and sorority groups have hired former Senator Trent Lott to do the lobbying.
Announcers Rip Sorority Girls for Taking a Ton of Selfies at a Baseball Game
Announcers Rip Sorority Girls for Taking a Ton of Selfies at a Baseball Game
Somebody Leaked a Sorority's "Appearance Guidelines" and They Are as Ridiculous as You'd Expect
The email outlines the appearance guidelines for the women of the Alpha Chi Omega chapter at the University of Southern California.
Racist Sorority Girl Birthday Cake of the Day
Ab image of a sorority girl's racist 21st birthday cake has been pulled from Instagram.