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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Trick Daddy performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Trick Daddy Responds After Cancelled Sorority Performance: 'Don't Defame My Character'

The rapper questioned why he was booked for the event if there were restrictions around the performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
Sorority house at the University of Alabama
Pop Culture

University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Week Getting Documentary Treatment From HBO Max and Vice in 'Bama Rush'

Sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, which has been captured by the Bama Rush trend on TikTok, is becoming the topic of a documentary.

Brad Callas1430 days ago
Young doctor is preparing for operation. She is in emergency room at hospital.
Life

Surgeon Goes Viral for Using Pictures of Patients Tumors to Promote Sorority

A surgeon and Delta Sigma Theta sorority member is under fire after posting photos of 22 Fibroid tumors to promote a historic holiday for the organization.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1641 days ago
Amanda Seales and Issa Rae at 'Insecure' event
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales and Issa Rae Respond to 'Insecure' Alpha Kappa Alpha Backlash (UPDATE)

Amanda Seales’ 'Insecure' character has long been a proud affiliate of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the show, which is in its final season.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1725 days ago
incel-planned-shooting
Life

Self-Identified 'Incel' Charged With Planning Sorority Mass Shooting

21-year-old Ohio man Tres Genco, who identified as an "incel," was arrested and charged on Wednesday for plotting to shoot up a sorority at a university.

Jose Martinez1821 days ago
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oklahoma state university
Life

Sorority House at Oklahoma State University Reports 23 New Coronavirus Cases

Oklahoma State University is facing a coronavirus outbreak after an off-campus sorority house reported 23 positive cases.

Joe Price2161 days ago
Alabama fans
Life

Mom of Racist Sorority Girl Speaks Out Over Controversy

The mother of a University of Alabama student disses her daughter after a racist rant goes viral.

tara mahadevan3101 days ago
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Life

College Bros Who Love Trump Think They're the 'New Counterculture'

While college students heavily supported Hillary Clinton, so those who support Donald Trump say they're the "new counterculture."

MacMcCannTX3524 days ago
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Life

Fraternity Suspends Operations After Bus Drags Student to Death for 500 Feet at Party

After a student was dragged to death by a bus at a Texas State fraternity party, the frat has voluntarily suspended operations.

MacMcCannTX3541 days ago
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Life

Kansas State University Issues Statement Condemning Racist Snapchat Post From Former Student

KSU has issued a statement of clarification regarding a racist Snapchat post from an alleged former student.

Trace William Cowen3591 days ago
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Life

Kansas State Student Uses N-Word and Blackface on Snapchat, Gets Wrecked on Twitter (UPDATE)

Paige Shoemaker, a Kansas State student, is being widely criticized for using the n-word and blackface on Snapchat.

MacMcCannTX3592 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fraternities Have Hired a Powerful Lobbyist to Limit Campus Rape Investigations

National fraternity and sorority groups have hired former Senator Trent Lott to do the lobbying.

Trace William Cowen3926 days ago
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Sports

Announcers Rip Sorority Girls for Taking a Ton of Selfies at a Baseball Game

Announcers Rip Sorority Girls for Taking a Ton of Selfies at a Baseball Game

Brett Pollakoff3942 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Somebody Leaked a Sorority's "Appearance Guidelines" and They Are as Ridiculous as You'd Expect

The email outlines the appearance guidelines for the women of the Alpha Chi Omega chapter at the University of Southern California.

jayemkayem4200 days ago
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Pop Culture

Racist Sorority Girl Birthday Cake of the Day

Ab image of a sorority girl's racist 21st birthday cake has been pulled from Instagram.

Christopher Spata4234 days ago

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