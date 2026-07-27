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Tami Roman Joins Sigma Gamma Rho and Becomes Part of a Divine Nine Legacy

From 'The Real World' to royal blue and gold, Tami Roman’s latest move ties her legacy to Black Greek life and a powerful Divine Nine tradition.

Former 'Basketball Wives' Star Tami Roman Becomes an Honorary Member of the Divine Nine
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Key Takeaways

  • Tami Roman announced she has been inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. at the organization’s 61st Biennial Boule, celebrating a sisterhood she missed by not attending college.
  • The former The Real World: Los Angeles and Basketball Wives star framed the honor as part of her evolution from reality TV fixture to actress and executive producer, while also addressing potential critics in her Instagram announcement.
  • By joining Sigma Gamma Rho, founded in 1922 and part of the Divine Nine network of Black Greek-letter organizations, Roman aligns herself with a legacy that includes MC Lyte, Hattie McDaniel, Kelly Price, Carmelita Jeter, and other prominent members across public life.

Tami Roman has officially joined the ranks of the Divine Nine. The former Basketball Wives star announced that she has been inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. during the organization's 61st Biennial Boule.

Roman broke the news on Instagram on Sunday, July 26, including a portrait of herself wearing Sigma Gamma Rho's signature royal blue and gold blazer embroidered with the sorority's crest. Another slide appeared to address critics before they could weigh in, reading: "Somebody, somewhere doesn't think this was a good idea. Somebody, somewhere can discuss their concerns with God about his plans for ME. In the meantime.... EEEEEEEEYIP!"

In the caption announcing her induction, Roman reflected on receiving a sisterhood she never experienced during her college years. "My journey didn't include the college experience, but I'm grateful the sisterhood of a sorority didn't pass me by," she wrote. "I'm truly humbled and honored to be an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho! EEEEEE...YIP."

Roman first became a breakout star on MTV's The Real World: Los Angeles before spending nearly a decade as one of the defining personalities on VH1's Basketball Wives. Since then, she has built an impressive second act as a scripted actress and executive producer, appearing in projects including The Family Business, Truth Be Told, Haus of Vicious, and the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show.

She has also used her platform to speak candidly about living with body dysmorphic disorder.

Founded in 1922 at Butler University, Sigma Gamma Rho is one of the four sororities that make up the Divine Nine, the collective name for the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations under the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Created during segregation to provide opportunities for Black college students who were excluded from many campus organizations, the Divine Nine has grown into a worldwide network of nearly four million members committed to scholarship, service, leadership, and civic engagement. Its influence reaches far beyond college campuses, with members playing key roles in the Civil Rights Movement, education, politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

Roman now joins a distinguished Sigma Gamma Rho roster that includes hip-hop legend MC Lyte, Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel, Grammy-nominated singer Kelly Price, Olympic gold medalist Carmelita Jeter, actress Camille Winbush, and numerous leaders across public service and academia.

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