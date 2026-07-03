Latest Stories
Sonny Digital Says His Atlanta Studio Was Robbed of Equipment
The hitmaking producer vented online after thieves allegedly ransacked his studio.
Mike Will Made-It 'Sick of Hearing Remakes,' Sonny Digital Doesn't Respect Taking Credit for Songs That Were 'Already a Hit'
Will the ATL superproducers start another hip-hop feud?
Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Song "I Know"
Just two days after surprising fans with a new single called "Space Cadet," Lil Uzi Vert returns with their latest SoundCloud loosie "I Know."
Sonny Digital Shares Video for New Single "Guess What" f/ SSGKobe, Announces 'Mr. Digital' EP
Ahead of the release of his new EP 'Mr. Digital,' Atlanta super-producer Sonny Digital taps rising rapper SSGKobe for his new single "Guess What."
G Perico Drops "Big Raccs" Off His Upcoming 'Ten Eight' Project
The track features ATL producer/rapper Sonny Digital.
'ASTROWORLD' Producers Explain How They Helped Deliver Travis Scott's Vision
Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.
Sonny Digital on Hip-Hop’s Generation Gap: ‘You Can’t Hold Them for Not Knowing About Tupac’
In an era where staunch defenders of classic, lyrical hip-hop are pitted against the young, mumble rap generation, Sonny Digital feels everyone should chill out.
Sonny Digital Is Gonna Be Rapping All Over His New EP Series
'Woke You Up' drops later this month, and Sonny promises a platinum single.
Migos and Gucci Mane Collaborate for New Song “Now”
Gucci Mane joins forces with Migos on a brand-new Sonny Digital-produced banger.
Metro Boomin and Zaytoven Dish on What It's Like to Be the Hottest Producers in Rap
Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital and Zaytoven dish on what it's like to be hot producers in the rap game.
Premiere: TUT Links With Sonny Digital For "Nothing"
This one should be played at high volumes.
Listen To iLoveMakonnen's "Leave It There"
iLoveMakonnen drops off his latest Sonny Digital-produced single "Leave It There."
Listen to iLOVEMAKONNEN's "Drink More Water 5 Freestyle"
'Drink More Water 5' drops on March 31.
Listen to Sonny Digital's "Everything" f/ Chevy Woods
The world is yours, according to Sonny.