Sonny Digital

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Latest Stories

Sonny Digital with long dreadlocks and tattoos, wearing sunglasses, an orange cap, and a white shirt, stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Music

Sonny Digital Says His Atlanta Studio Was Robbed of Equipment

The hitmaking producer vented online after thieves allegedly ransacked his studio.

Mark Elibert195 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Song "I Know"

Just two days after surprising fans with a new single called "Space Cadet," Lil Uzi Vert returns with their latest SoundCloud loosie "I Know."

Brad Callas1460 days ago
Sonny Digital's new video and single "Guess What"
Music

Sonny Digital Shares Video for New Single "Guess What" f/ SSGKobe, Announces 'Mr. Digital' EP

Ahead of the release of his new EP 'Mr. Digital,' Atlanta super-producer Sonny Digital taps rising rapper SSGKobe for his new single "Guess What."

Brad Callas1549 days ago
G Perico "Big Raccs" f/ Sonny Digital
Music

G Perico Drops "Big Raccs" Off His Upcoming 'Ten Eight' Project

The track features ATL producer/rapper Sonny Digital.

Joshua Espinoza2533 days ago
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How AstroWorld Came Together
Music

'ASTROWORLD' Producers Explain How They Helped Deliver Travis Scott's Vision

Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.

Frazier Tharpe2892 days ago
Sonny Digital Doesn't Care About Xan's Lack of Tupac Knowledge
Music

Sonny Digital on Hip-Hop’s Generation Gap: ‘You Can’t Hold Them for Not Knowing About Tupac’

In an era where staunch defenders of classic, lyrical hip-hop are pitted against the young, mumble rap generation, Sonny Digital feels everyone should chill out.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
Sonny Digital
Music

Sonny Digital Is Gonna Be Rapping All Over His New EP Series

'Woke You Up' drops later this month, and Sonny promises a platinum single.

Trace William Cowen3116 days ago
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Music

Migos and Gucci Mane Collaborate for New Song “Now”

Gucci Mane joins forces with Migos on a brand-new Sonny Digital-produced banger.

Shawn Setaro3657 days ago
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Music

Metro Boomin and Zaytoven Dish on What It's Like to Be the Hottest Producers in Rap

Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital and Zaytoven dish on what it's like to be hot producers in the rap game.

Chris Mench3705 days ago
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Music

Premiere: TUT Links With Sonny Digital For "Nothing"

This one should be played at high volumes.

Zach Frydenlund3985 days ago
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Music

Listen To iLoveMakonnen's "Leave It There"

iLoveMakonnen drops off his latest Sonny Digital-produced single "Leave It There."

Jay Balfour4013 days ago
Music

Listen to iLOVEMAKONNEN's "Drink More Water 5 Freestyle"

'Drink More Water 5' drops on March 31.

Zach Frydenlund4140 days ago
Music

Listen to Sonny Digital's "Everything" f/ Chevy Woods

The world is yours, according to Sonny.

Justin Davis4193 days ago
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