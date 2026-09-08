MikeishaDache Portrait

MikeishaDache

Joined September 2019 | 5 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

eBay ComplexCon Sneaker Podcast

Get Real (Fly Sneakers) with eBay at ComplexCon

Need a reason to pull up to ComplexCon? eBay is here to give you unlimited reasons why. Come shop exclusive sneakers and win coveted sneakers all weekend!

MikeishaDache1401 days ago
rest as resistance dazzle jam nappy co photo

Rest as Resistance: Why Nap Ministry and Others Want Black People to Sleep

In celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month, organizations like Black Power Naps and Nap Ministry are using rest to dismantle systems that affect Black people.

MikeishaDache1947 days ago
Sophia Chang Unlock Her Potential

Unlock Her Potential: Sophia Chang Champions Women of Color Through Mentorship

The first Asian woman to breakthrough hip-hop discusses her new mentorship program and quest to help more bad bitches enter the room.

MikeishaDache2184 days ago
breonna taylor covid 19 pandemic art

A Tale of Two Pandemics: Breonna Taylor and COVID-19

Mikeisha Dache Vaughn writes an essay about how Breonna Taylor's murder places America in an unavoidable conversation about racism and healthcare.

MikeishaDache2215 days ago
black greetings change covid 19

‘It’s Not Just a Handshake’: How COVID-19 Will Change Black Greetings and the Dap

COVID-19 has changed all aspects of our lives—and it may mark the end of a long-standing element of African-American culture, the dap.

MikeishaDache2290 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App