MikeishaDache
Latest Stories
Get Real (Fly Sneakers) with eBay at ComplexCon
Need a reason to pull up to ComplexCon? eBay is here to give you unlimited reasons why. Come shop exclusive sneakers and win coveted sneakers all weekend!
Rest as Resistance: Why Nap Ministry and Others Want Black People to Sleep
In celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month, organizations like Black Power Naps and Nap Ministry are using rest to dismantle systems that affect Black people.
Unlock Her Potential: Sophia Chang Champions Women of Color Through Mentorship
The first Asian woman to breakthrough hip-hop discusses her new mentorship program and quest to help more bad bitches enter the room.
A Tale of Two Pandemics: Breonna Taylor and COVID-19
Mikeisha Dache Vaughn writes an essay about how Breonna Taylor's murder places America in an unavoidable conversation about racism and healthcare.
‘It’s Not Just a Handshake’: How COVID-19 Will Change Black Greetings and the Dap
COVID-19 has changed all aspects of our lives—and it may mark the end of a long-standing element of African-American culture, the dap.