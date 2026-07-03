Slam Dunk Contest

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In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.
Chris Gaine

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Philippine Basketball Association Player Attempts Blindfolded Dunk, Comes Up Ridiculously Short

Justin Melton—a Philippine Basketball Association guard who played for the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, N.C. spent a whole lot of time planning.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Judges Beer Pong Dunks, Mascot Fails, and Himself

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LeBron James Says Dunk Contest Isn't His "Flavor"

LeBron James explains why he's never taken part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

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Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo, Zach LaVine and Mason Plumlee to Compete in 2015 Slam Dunk Contest

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Jose Martinez4195 days ago
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Chinese Basketball Association Slam Dunk Contest Featured One Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Attempt

This guy in the 2015 CBA Dunk Contest may want to start by jumping over one person and work his way up.

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Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins Will Reportedly Compete in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest

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