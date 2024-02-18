Every Sneaker Worn In The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

For the main event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night, four of the world's top high-flyers took the court at Lucas Oil Stadium for the always anticipated Dunk Contest.



This year's field included Miami Heat rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, and returning champion Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic's G-League affiliate in Osceola County.

Each of this year's participants phoned in friends for assistance in the contest. Jaquez introduced his childhood idol Shaquille O'Neal; Toppin brought in his brother and former Dunk Contest participant Obi Toppin; Brown turned to teammate Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and streamer Kai Cenat; and McClung had something of his own planned with Shaq. In fact, it was McClung's dunk over the Big Fella in the final round that sealed his back-to-back Dunk Contest victories. He joins Zach LaVine, Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan as the only players to repeat.

See which sneakers McClung, Shaq, and the rest of this year's participants wore in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.