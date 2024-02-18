Every Sneaker Worn In The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung repeats as Shaq, Kai Cenat, and Jayson Tatum make special appearances.

Feb 18, 2024
Jamie Jaquez Jr. #11 ; Jacob Toppin #00 ; Jaylen Brown #7 and Mac McClang #0 of the AT&amp;T Dunk Contest participants pose for a photo during State Farm Saturday Night NBA All-Star Weekend
Jennifer Pottheiser / NBAE via Getty Images

For the main event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night, four of the world's top high-flyers took the court at Lucas Oil Stadium for the always anticipated Dunk Contest. 

This year's field included Miami Heat rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, and returning champion Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic's G-League affiliate in Osceola County. 

Each of this year's participants phoned in friends for assistance in the contest. Jaquez introduced his childhood idol Shaquille O'Neal; Toppin brought in his brother and former Dunk Contest participant Obi Toppin; Brown turned to teammate Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and streamer Kai Cenat; and McClung had something of his own planned with Shaq. In fact, it was McClung's dunk over the Big Fella in the final round that sealed his back-to-back Dunk Contest victories. He joins Zach LaVine, Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan as the only players to repeat.

See which sneakers McClung, Shaq, and the rest of this year's participants wore in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Jaylen Brown — Nike GT Cut 2 Custom

Jaylen Brown wearing Nike GT Cut 2
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Kai Cenat — Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"

Kai Cenat wearing Air Jordan 8 Chrone
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — Jordan Luka 2

Jaime Jaquez Jr. wearing the Jordan Luka 2
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung — Puma All-Pro Nitro

Mac McClung wearing Puma All-Pro Nitro
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal — Reebok Workout Plus

Shaquille O&#x27;Neal wearing Reebok Workout Plus
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum — Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined"

Jayson Tatum wearing Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jacob Toppin — Air Jordan 37 Low Custom

Jacob Toppin wearing Air Jordan 37 Low Custom
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Obi Toppin — Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1

Obi Toppin wearing Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Jaylen BrownNBA Sole WatchNBADunk ContestSlam Dunk ContestNBA All StarNBA All-Star WeekendMac McclungShaquille OnealJayson TatumKai Cenat

