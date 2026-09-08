Peter Walsh
Latest Stories
These Are Your Favorite Rappers' Go-to Sneakers
Check out this rundown to find out which kicks dominate your favorite MCs' sneaker collections.
A Brief History of Derrick Rose’s Career, as Told by Tupac Lyrics
Derrick Rose and Tupac are more similar than you could have imagined.
The Best Nike Sneakers in Slam Dunk Contest History
As the crowds anticipate what kicks will appear on the Zoom City court this year, let’s take a look back at the most memorable Nikes at the dunk contest.
The 10 Biggest Celebrity Watch Collectors
If you’re looking to get into the watch-collecting world, here are a few celebrity collectors who can offer some inspiration.
The Ultimate Back-to-School Playlist
Dreading the start of the new school year? This playlist should ease the pain.
A Look Back at the Sneakers Worn During Allen Iverson's Best Performances
Happy born day to the Answer.
Which Sneaker Did LeBron James Play Better in During the 2014 NBA Playoffs?
What were LeBron James NBA Playoff Stats in the Nike LeBron XI and Nike Zoom Soldier VII?
The Biggest Sneaker Headlines of the 2013-14 NBA Season
A look back at the stories that shook up the sneakerhead community.
Picking the 2013-14 All-NBA Sneaker Team
Which players had the best sneakers in the NBA this year?
A Recent History of Sneaker Mishaps in the NBA
A brief look back at the biggest NBA sneaker mishaps of all time.
Ranking the 20 Best Teams in the NCAA Tournament (By Sneakers)
These teams may not win the championship, but they'll look damn good trying.
Interview: Penny Hardaway Reveals There's a Penny 6 on the Way
What's next for the Nike Penny line? The man himself tells us more.
The 10 Greatest Moments From Carmelo Anthony's Freshman Year at Syracuse
It doesn't get better than this.