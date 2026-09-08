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Peter Walsh

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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These Are Your Favorite Rappers' Go-to Sneakers

Check out this rundown to find out which kicks dominate your favorite MCs' sneaker collections.

Peter Walsh4005 days ago
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A Brief History of Derrick Rose’s Career, as Told by Tupac Lyrics

Derrick Rose and Tupac are more similar than you could have imagined.

Peter Walsh4214 days ago
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The Best Nike Sneakers in Slam Dunk Contest History

As the crowds anticipate what kicks will appear on the Zoom City court this year, let’s take a look back at the most memorable Nikes at the dunk contest.

Peter Walsh4237 days ago
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The 10 Biggest Celebrity Watch Collectors

If you’re looking to get into the watch-collecting world, here are a few celebrity collectors who can offer some inspiration.

Peter Walsh4283 days ago
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The Ultimate Back-to-School Playlist

Dreading the start of the new school year? This playlist should ease the pain.

Peter Walsh4414 days ago
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A Look Back at the Sneakers Worn During Allen Iverson's Best Performances

Happy born day to the Answer.

Peter Walsh4485 days ago
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Which Sneaker Did LeBron James Play Better in During the 2014 NBA Playoffs?

What were LeBron James NBA Playoff Stats in the Nike LeBron XI and Nike Zoom Soldier VII?

Peter Walsh4488 days ago
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The Biggest Sneaker Headlines of the 2013-14 NBA Season

A look back at the stories that shook up the sneakerhead community.

Peter Walsh4489 days ago
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Picking the 2013-14 All-NBA Sneaker Team

Which players had the best sneakers in the NBA this year?

Peter Walsh4511 days ago
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A Recent History of Sneaker Mishaps in the NBA

A brief look back at the biggest NBA sneaker mishaps of all time.

Peter Walsh4544 days ago
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Ranking the 20 Best Teams in the NCAA Tournament (By Sneakers)

These teams may not win the championship, but they'll look damn good trying.

Peter Walsh4567 days ago
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Interview: Penny Hardaway Reveals There's a Penny 6 on the Way

What's next for the Nike Penny line? The man himself tells us more.

Peter Walsh4578 days ago
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The 10 Greatest Moments From Carmelo Anthony's Freshman Year at Syracuse

It doesn't get better than this.

Peter Walsh4580 days ago

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