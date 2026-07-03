Shepard Fairey

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Complex LA poster for "Jackass 25 Art Show" featuring a skull with a red beret, paintbrush, and crutch.
Pop Culture

Complex LA to Host 'Jackass' 25th Anniversary Art Show

The exhibition will feature works from Spike Jonze, Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, and cast members.

Complex Staff247 days ago
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Mike Dean Links With This Is Your Brain on Plants for Sustainable Merch Collab

The man who plays a pivotal role behind a number of the most revered albums of all time is celebrating his recent Echoplex run with some Earth-friendly merch.

Trace William Cowen1782 days ago
DeRay Davis Complex Live
Pop Culture

"Complex Live": DeRay Davis Breaks Down "How to Act Black" and Jason Mitchell on Starring in "Mudbound"

"Complex Live": DeRay Davis Breaks Down "How to Act Black" and Jason Mitchell on Starring in "Mudbound"

Complex3164 days ago
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Artist Shepard Fairey Delivers a Bernie Sanders Campaign Tee

Artist and OBEY founder Shepard Fairey endorses Bernie Sanders.

Joshua Espinoza3802 days ago
Pop Culture

House Of Vans London Presents: Covert To Overt Exhibition

House of Vans London host the 'Covert To Overt' exhibition which documents the expansive work of street artist Shepard Fairey, the man behind Obey

Jerry Gadiano3880 days ago
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Shepard Fairey Will Host His First Solo NYC Exhibition in Five Years

Shepard Fairey's "On Our Hands" solo exhibit will open to the public tomorrow at the Jacob Lewis Gallery in NYC.

Joshua Espinoza3956 days ago
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Shepard Fairey Was Arrested In L.A. Over Detroit Vandalism Charges

Los Angeles police arrest Shepard Fairey over outstanding Detroit warrant.

Joshua Espinoza4025 days ago
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Shepard Fairey Paints His Largest Mural to Date in Detroit

The freshly painted mural towers 184 feet over downtown Detroit.

andrewlasane4074 days ago
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Shepard Fairey, Miss Van, Swoon and Others Contribute to the Young New Yorkers Silent Art Auction

The auction benefits a program designed to help teens in the criminal justice system experience the arts.

andrewlasane4131 days ago
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An Artist Recreates James Jebbia, Shawn Stussy, and Other Streetwear Figures Using Only Lego Pieces

Lego fanatic Adly Syairi Ramly recreates streetwear's biggest icons out of the tiny brick toys.

Cameron Wolf4195 days ago
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Meet the Artist Behind the "Death to Shepard Fairey" Sculpture From Art Basel

Ryan McCann's controversial sculpture was only of the interesting pieces exhibited by Inner State Gallery at SCOPE this year.

andrewlasane4231 days ago
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Castor Gallery Opens in New York With an Exhibition of Works by Banksy, Damien Hirst, and FAILE

A new gallery on NYC's Lower East Side brings big artists to its first show.

andrewlasane4256 days ago
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Legendary Street Artist Blek Le Rat Tells His Story on the Streets of New York City

Blek Le Rat has inspired and helped to define the current landscape of street art. Here he tells us how he began his career and what he thinks of Banksy.

Leigh Silver4279 days ago

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