Latest Stories
Obey's Shepard Fairey Has Only One Regret About His Obama 'HOPE' Poster
Artist and designer Shepard Fairey reflects on his career journey in new Hulu doc, Obey Giant, and shares his thoughts on Supreme copyright lawsuits
The Oral History of Nickelodeon's 'Good Burger'
The '90s cult favorite, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, has stood the test of time. Twenty years later the cast and writers reunite to share secr
'Austin Powers' Isn't as Problematic as You Remember
On the 20th anniversary of 'Austin Powers,' is it possible that the horny spy isn't as sexist as we remember?
Celebrities Are Freezing Themselves For (Unproven) Health Benefits—So We Did, Too
From Eddie Huang to Mandy Moore, many celebrities swear by cryotherapy. We investigate this "hot" trend and see if it's worth your money.
Someone Who Knows Nothing About Sneakers Ranks the Best Sneakers of 2016
A pop-culture writer gives his take on the best sneakers of 2016.
“Lola’s a Sexy Bunny”: Comedian Ron Funches Remembers ‘Space Jam'
Funny man Ron Funches fondly remembers 20 years of 'Space Jam.'
What Four Artists Learned From Painting Kanye West’s Face
The Kanye Loves Kanye exhibit, open until October 26, features the biggest collection of Kanye West art.
Where Did All the ‘Bernie Bros’ Go?
Since Sanders ended his campaign, his most fervent supporters have been struggling to carry on his 'revolution' and navigate our hairy political system.
Why Can't Comic Book Fanboys Handle Diversity?
The backlash to 'Luke Cage' is just the latest "controversy" drummed up by fanboys. What's behind the community's long, ugly history of racism?
The Best Republican Subtweets From the RNC
We combed through Twitter to find the best GOP-on-GOP drags during the Republican National Convention.
The RNC’s Most Ridiculous Merch
From WTF to surprisingly fresh, here's a peek at merchandise you'll find at the Republican National Convention.
Reddit Already Figured Out the Big Twist in 'Mr. Robot' Season Two
The internet thinks it's figured out season two of 'Mr. Robot'—but has it?
Has the LAPD Really Gotten Better Since the '90s?
Decades after Rodney King, police brutality and accountability is still in the national spotlight. Has the LAPD really changed?
UCLA Shooting Leaves Students Way More Jaded Than We Thought
The University of California, Los Angeles campus was put on lockdown after a gunman in the engineering department killed a professor and then killed himself.
What Happens If I Just Stop Paying My Rent?
A definitive guide to the entire eviction process.
2016's Biggest Rap Beef Is Happening on a Comedy Podcast
We talked to Jensen Karp about the rap beef on his podcast 'Get Up On This.'
Like the Illuminati in Real Life; or, Learning to Care About the Panama Papers
The 11.5 million documents released in this leak constitute the biggest whistleblowing effort in recorded history.