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Juca5056

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Host of The Colbert Report

Joined February 2013 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

Cheech Marin Reviews Weed Sneakers

Cheech Marin Reviews Weed Sneakers

Happy 420.

Juca50563072 days ago
Shepard Fairey Poster Pose

Obey's Shepard Fairey Has Only One Regret About His Obama 'HOPE' Poster

Artist and designer Shepard Fairey reflects on his career journey in new Hulu doc, Obey Giant, and shares his thoughts on Supreme copyright lawsuits

Juca50563222 days ago
Good Burger

The Oral History of Nickelodeon's 'Good Burger'

The '90s cult favorite, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, has stood the test of time. Twenty years later the cast and writers reunite to share secr

Juca50563341 days ago
Austin Powers

'Austin Powers' Isn't as Problematic as You Remember

On the 20th anniversary of 'Austin Powers,' is it possible that the horny spy isn't as sexist as we remember?

Juca50563426 days ago
cryotherapy

Celebrities Are Freezing Themselves For (Unproven) Health Benefits—So We Did, Too

From Eddie Huang to Mandy Moore, many celebrities swear by cryotherapy. We investigate this "hot" trend and see if it's worth your money.

Juca50563524 days ago
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Best of 2016

Someone Who Knows Nothing About Sneakers Ranks the Best Sneakers of 2016

A pop-culture writer gives his take on the best sneakers of 2016.

Juca50563550 days ago
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“Lola’s a Sexy Bunny”: Comedian Ron Funches Remembers ‘Space Jam'

Funny man Ron Funches fondly remembers 20 years of 'Space Jam.'

Juca50563594 days ago
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What Four Artists Learned From Painting Kanye West’s Face

The Kanye Loves Kanye exhibit, open until October 26, features the biggest collection of Kanye West art.

Juca50563614 days ago
Bernie Bros Gif

Where Did All the ‘Bernie Bros’ Go?

Since Sanders ended his campaign, his most fervent supporters have been struggling to carry on his 'revolution' and navigate our hairy political system.

Juca50563629 days ago
Luke Cage

Why Can't Comic Book Fanboys Handle Diversity?

The backlash to 'Luke Cage' is just the latest "controversy" drummed up by fanboys. What's behind the community's long, ugly history of racism?

Juca50563633 days ago
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The Best Republican Subtweets From the RNC

We combed through Twitter to find the best GOP-on-GOP drags during the Republican National Convention.

Juca50563709 days ago
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The RNC’s Most Ridiculous Merch

From WTF to surprisingly fresh, here's a peek at merchandise you'll find at the Republican National Convention.

Juca50563712 days ago
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Reddit Already Figured Out the Big Twist in 'Mr. Robot' Season Two

The internet thinks it's figured out season two of 'Mr. Robot'—but has it?

Juca50563716 days ago
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Has the LAPD Really Gotten Better Since the '90s?

Decades after Rodney King, police brutality and accountability is still in the national spotlight. Has the LAPD really changed?

Juca50563744 days ago
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UCLA Shooting Leaves Students Way More Jaded Than We Thought

The University of California, Los Angeles campus was put on lockdown after a gunman in the engineering department killed a professor and then killed himself.

Juca50563760 days ago
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What Happens If I Just Stop Paying My Rent?

A definitive guide to the entire eviction process.

Juca50563776 days ago
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2016's Biggest Rap Beef Is Happening on a Comedy Podcast

We talked to Jensen Karp about the rap beef on his podcast 'Get Up On This.'

Juca50563776 days ago
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Like the Illuminati in Real Life; or, Learning to Care About the Panama Papers

The 11.5 million documents released in this leak constitute the biggest whistleblowing effort in recorded history.

Juca50563814 days ago

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