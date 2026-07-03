Shawn Stussy

Shawn Stussy is a fashion designer who founded the Stüssy brand in the early 1980s, pioneering the streetwear movement with a hand-drawn signature logo inspired by his surfboard graffiti. Rooted in California’s surf culture, Stussy blended skate, surf, and hip-hop aesthetics to create a relaxed yet edgy style that influenced generations of streetwear designers around the world. While Stussy stepped away from his namesake brand in 1996, he still produces clothing for his brand S Double and released a special collaboration with Kim Jones's Dior in 2019.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Shawn Stussy
Style

Shawn Stussy Teases Upcoming Film About ‘Real and Accurate Story’ of Stüssy

"The story and its lineage is my story to tell," the designer wrote online.

tara mahadevan98 days ago
A large white banner outside a building with text signed by Shaun announcing the new SDouble line, reflecting on past changes and excitement for future collections
Style

Shawn Stussy Announces S/DOUBLE Revival With Surprise Mural

Stussy returns to S/DOUBLE after expressing a frustration with his namesake brand reusing his old work after his exit in 1996.

Jaelani Turner-Williams741 days ago
stussy logo on building
Style

Shawn Stussy on Why It's 'Always Lame' When Brands Do Re-Releases

The lameness of re-releases, per the Stüssy founder, rests in the fact that designs are intended for their original moment.

Trace William Cowen1022 days ago
stusssy
Style

Shawn Stussy Registers New Trademark

Last month, Shawn Stussy came out of retirement for Dior.

Trace William Cowen2383 days ago
Advertisement
shawn stussy
Style

Shawn Stussy Calls Streetwear a 'Stillbirth,’ Refers to the Term as a 'Buzzword'

Often credited with being one of the originators of streetwear, Shawn Stussy compared the fashion genre to a "stillbirth."

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Shawn Stussy Once Had Plans to Have His Own Sneaker Line

The OG Shawn Stussy dropped some S-Double sneaker history.

Rajah Allarey4063 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

An Artist Recreates James Jebbia, Shawn Stussy, and Other Streetwear Figures Using Only Lego Pieces

Lego fanatic Adly Syairi Ramly recreates streetwear's biggest icons out of the tiny brick toys.

Cameron Wolf4195 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Oral History of Stüssy: Part 2

How the original streetwear brand made it big without compromising its roots, as told by the people who got it where it is today.

Jian DeLeon4956 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Oral History of Stüssy: Part 1

How the original streetwear brand made it big without compromising its roots, told by the people that got it to where it is today.

Jian DeLeon4958 days ago
Style

Shawn Stussy's S/Double Reveals the Autumn/Winter 2012 Collection

The designer continues to make thoughtful, prep-inspired gear.

Teofilo Killip5018 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App