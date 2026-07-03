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Shawn Stussy Teases Upcoming Film About ‘Real and Accurate Story’ of Stüssy
"The story and its lineage is my story to tell," the designer wrote online.
Shawn Stussy Announces S/DOUBLE Revival With Surprise Mural
Stussy returns to S/DOUBLE after expressing a frustration with his namesake brand reusing his old work after his exit in 1996.
Shawn Stussy on Why It's 'Always Lame' When Brands Do Re-Releases
The lameness of re-releases, per the Stüssy founder, rests in the fact that designs are intended for their original moment.
Shawn Stussy Registers New Trademark
Last month, Shawn Stussy came out of retirement for Dior.
Dior Officially Confirms Collab With Shawn Stussy
Shawn Stussy is back.
Shawn Stussy Calls Streetwear a 'Stillbirth,’ Refers to the Term as a 'Buzzword'
Often credited with being one of the originators of streetwear, Shawn Stussy compared the fashion genre to a "stillbirth."
Vans Syndicate Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary with a Dope Retrospective Gallery
Words from the O.G.s.
Shawn Stussy Once Had Plans to Have His Own Sneaker Line
The OG Shawn Stussy dropped some S-Double sneaker history.
An Artist Recreates James Jebbia, Shawn Stussy, and Other Streetwear Figures Using Only Lego Pieces
Lego fanatic Adly Syairi Ramly recreates streetwear's biggest icons out of the tiny brick toys.
That Time Shawn Stussy Spoke to "WWD" About How Surfboards Led to Streetwear and Why He Didn't Want to Expand the Brand...
Here's one of Shawn Stussy's first interviews.
S/Double's New Gear Will Make You Look Like a Badass Even if You Still Tear Up During "Rudy"
Tough military gear.
The Oral History of Stüssy: Part 2
How the original streetwear brand made it big without compromising its roots, as told by the people who got it where it is today.
The Oral History of Stüssy: Part 1
How the original streetwear brand made it big without compromising its roots, told by the people that got it to where it is today.
Shawn Stussy's S/Double Collection Now Available for U.S. Orders
Shop the current collection now.
Shawn Stussy's S/Double Reveals the Autumn/Winter 2012 Collection
The designer continues to make thoughtful, prep-inspired gear.