Shawn Stussy Announces S/DOUBLE Revival With Surprise Mural

Designer Shawn Stussy has come out of retirement to resume the S/DOUBLE brand.

At the headquarters for skatewear company Globe in Melbourne, Australia, this week, a massive mural of a letter written by Stussy was spotted in which the 69-year-old announced that he plans to revive the S/DOUBLE brand. For the brand's relaunch, Stussy will partner with Globe founders, sibling trio Matt, Peter and Stephen Hill.

Written to Australia and New Zealand, the mural reads, "I have a new project coming with the Hill bros. and the Globe crew. We are making goods again under my "S/DOUBLE" mark. We all started working together 30 years ago… After I retired the tides have changed and shifted and now we find ourselves perched to have another go at it!!"

The message continues, "Hope you approve and are ready to keep some rack space open for our work... I am engaged and ready to move the needle once again."

S/DOUBLE began in 2008 during Stussy's brief hiatus from his namesake brand, which he founded in 1996. Under S/DOUBLE, Stussy had a more menswear and skate-forward approach, with products that included surfboards.