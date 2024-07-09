Shawn Stussy Is Back. A Timeline of the Streetwear Pioneer’s Fashion Career
Shawn Stussy is reviving his clothing label S/Double after an eight-year hiatus. We take a look back at his history in fashion.
He’s back.
No, Shawn Stussy’s re-entry into the fashion industry wasn’t paired with something quite as dramatic as Michael Jordan’s iconic fax, but him coming out of retirement certainly has people talking. This isn’t going to be some Jordan on the Wizards-esque nostalgia run.
Stussy, the surfer turned clothing designer whose last name is one of the most recognizable in streetwear history, is reviving his S/Double label in collaboration with skate/surf heritage brand Globe. He’s been away from the fashion world long enough that he wouldn’t return for no reason. Part of a return message penned by Stussy and being displayed on the wall of Globe’s Australian HQ reads, “I am engaged and ready to move the needle once again.”
And just to be clear, no, Stüssy will not also be taking over his namesake label or involved with it in any capacity. We know. It’s a bit confusingˆtt’s named after him for Christ's sake. But Stussy hasn’t had any direct affiliation with the streetwear giant since he sold his shares in 1996.
Nonetheless, with S/Double’s return imminent, we wanted to catch you up to speed on Stussy’s career in fashion.
