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Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Asks Fan to Turn Off Camera During Heartfelt Conversation in Resurfaced Video

The singer's kindness and therapeutic abilities were on full display.

Trey Alston194 days ago
A United Airlines airplane flying against a clear blue sky.
Life

United Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Around After Pilot Forgets Passport

A recent Shanghai-bound flight from L.A. was two hours into its journey when the pilot realized his mistake.

Alex Ocho479 days ago
Two models in streetwear: one in a red hoodie, another in black, with "PLUS FOUR" text. A third model shows a Sorayama robot design on a black tee.
Style

Lewis Hamilton's +44 Reunites With Hajime Sorayama for New Collection and Shanghai Pop-Up

"He and I share a love of fashion and car culture," Hamilton said of reuniting with the Japanese artist.

Complex Staff491 days ago
asap rocky moncler campaign
Style

Moncler Genius Unveils New Lineup of Co-Creators Including ASAP Rocky, Donald Glover, Willow, and More

An upcoming Shanghai Fashion Week event will see the world being given a more in-depth look at the City of Genius.

Trace William Cowen647 days ago
Night skyline of Shanghai with tall buildings illuminated, including the Oriental Pearl Tower. Text reads: "sensexShanghai October 19th 10 AM - 7 PM"
Style

Moncler to Host Event at Shanghai Fashion Week

The brand will host a Moncler Genius event in Shanghai this coming fall.

tara mahadevan758 days ago
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Life

Elderly Mom Leaves $2.8 Million Fortune to Pets After Children Reportedly Neglected Her

The woman found a clever but risky loophole to leave her cats and dogs an inheritance after she passes away.

Alex Ocho899 days ago
Members of a new program from Jordan Brand are pictured
Style

Jordan Brand Unveils Inaugural Global Women’s Collective Program

Jordan Brand revealed its inaugural Global Women’s Collective program, which was photographed by Dana Scruggs in New York, L.A., and her hometown of Chicago.

Trace William Cowen1572 days ago
Disneyland Shanghai quarantine.
Life

Shanghai Disneyland Locks Down, 30,000 People Tested After 1 Positive COVID Case

Disneyland Shanghai shut down and would not allow 30,000 guests to leave until they all were tested for COVID-19 after one person was found to be positive.

Jordan Rose1718 days ago
bears
Life

Shanghai Wildlife Park Visitors Witness Employee Being Killed by Bears

Today in news of the Don't Mess With Bears variety, we have this tragic report of a park employee being killed by a group of bears while tourists watched.

Trace William Cowen2096 days ago
virgil
Style

Virgil Abloh and Lauryn Hill Team for LV SS21 Collection Performance, Donate Money Toward MLH Foundation

Virgil Abloh enlisted the lyrical talents of Lauryn Hill in Louis Vuitton's SS 2021 collection show. They also donated funds to the MLH Foundation.

Jordan Rose2171 days ago
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coronavirus
Life

New Study Finds Coronavirus in Semen of COVID-19 Survivors

It's worth noting that this isn't that rare of a finding as well. Both Ebola and Zika viruses were also seen to be able to spread through semen.

Jordan Rose2261 days ago
Disney
Life

Disney Suffers $1 Billion Loss During COVID-19 Pandemic

The company plans to reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week, but says its other theme parks remain in limbo.

Joshua Espinoza2263 days ago
New 'Shot on iPhone' Ad Campaign Features 2 Canadians
Pop Culture

Apple's New 'Shot On iPhone' Campaign Features 2 Canadians

Apple's new "Shot on iPhone" campaign features two Canadians: Toronto's Jennifer Bin, and Montreal's Benjamin Plouffe

Christopher Turner3454 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Chinese Nanny Held Captive, Treated 'Like a Dog' for Months in Minnesota Suburb

A woman who traveled from China to Woodbury, Mn. to work as a nanny claims she was abused and "treated like a dog” for months before escaping this week.

Kari Paul3650 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A Preview of the City Series Air Jordan X "Shanghai" Has Surfaced

The Air Jordan X City Series makes a stop in Shanghai.

Amir Ismael3716 days ago
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