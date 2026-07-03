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Monica, Brandy, Mario
Music

Monica Seemingly Shades Mario After He Only Thanked Brandy During Concert

Monica took to her Instagram to thank all of her celebrity friends who attended the show, except Mario.

tara mahadevan247 days ago
Left: Keyshia Ka’Oir in a red top. Right: Nicki Minaj with curly hair holding a microphone.
Music

Keyshia Ka’Oir Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj's Rant: ‘Embarrassing’

Some believe the post from Gucci Mane's wife was a response to Minaj's rant about her.

Alex Ocho268 days ago
Nia Long in a white blazer poses in front of a blue background with logos.
Sports

Nia Long Posts Cryptic Message About 'Side Chicks' Making a 'Midlife Crisis Man' Feel Like a 'King'

The actress split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka following his 2022 cheating scandal.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
Left: Shannon Sharpe in a suit smiles at an event. Right: Nicki Minaj performs in a sparkling outfit, holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Nicki Minaj After She Dissed Him on Lil Wayne Remix

Minaj threw some subtle shade at the 'Club Shay Shay' host in her verse on Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO" remix.

Alex Ocho399 days ago
Serena Williams at Super Bowl
Sports

Serena Williams Denies Shading Drake With Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo: ‘I Would Never Do That'

The tennis icon insists her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance was just Compton pride.

Alex Ocho456 days ago
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A can of green tea with ginseng and honey on the left. People at a Southwest Airlines counter on the right.
Life

Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'

After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.

Alex Ocho492 days ago
Shaq and Rudy Gobert
Sports

Rudy Gobert Responds to Shaq Calling Him the Worst NBA Player of All Time: ‘It Is Sad’

Shaq made the comment on Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' also calling Ben Simmons a "bum."

tara mahadevan679 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert.
Sports

Shaq Calls Rudy Gobert the Worst NBA Player of All Time, Says Ben Simmons Is a 'Bum'

He believes that the Minnesota Timberwolves center is not living up to how much his contract costs.

Joe Price680 days ago
Simone Biles in a gymnastics uniform with stars and stripes, holding chalk at a competition
Sports

Simone Biles Claps Back at Former Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Who Criticized Team USA: 'Lack of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions'

In a now-deleted video, Skinner claimed that the current USA gymnastics team, with the exception of Biles, lacked "work ethic."

Alex Ocho715 days ago
Latto in a strapless dress and Ice Spice in a sheer black outfit with a novelty cake in the center. The cake resembles a poop emoji with the text "Holy shit, you're headlining."
Music

Latto Appears to Shades Ice Spice With “Think U The Sh*t” Cake

The 25-year-old "Sunday Service" rapper is moving from beef to cake apparently.

Alex Ocho754 days ago
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Music

Drake and Pusha T Beef: ‘For All the Dogs’ Opener “Virginia Beach” Sparks Diss Track Speculation (UPDATE)

Drizzy shared the tracklist for his 'For All the Dogs' album and the response was instantaneous—but the title was misleading.

Zach Dionne1015 days ago
Music

JPEGMAFIA Shades Baby Keem on ‘Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack’: ‘My Cousin Ain't Gave Me Sh*t’

The Brooklyn native opened a new track by referencing Keem's co-sign from his superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert1101 days ago
kim shades kourt ig caption
Pop Culture

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Shaded Kourtney With Deleted Vegas Wedding Caption

Kim Kardashian quickly rewrote a caption on an Instagram post over the weekend as fans accused her of shading Kourtney amid their rumored feud.

Dayna Haffenden1172 days ago
selena gomez justin bieber hailey bieber
Music

People Are Speculating Justin Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez at His Birthday Party

The 'Changes' singer turned 29 last week, and photos from his party have convinced onlookers that he shaded Selena Gomez in one specific way.

Dayna Haffenden1227 days ago
selena gomez asks for kindness
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Says She Has a ‘Heavy Heart,’ Asks Fans to ‘Be Kinder’ After Hailey Bieber Drama

The singer/actress shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok and urged fans to be kinder in the comments section following her reignited feud with Hailey Bieber.

Dayna Haffenden1228 days ago
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Chaka Khan Revisits Mary J. Blige Feud
Music

Chaka Khan Apologizes After Shading Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Mariah Carey: 'I Took the Bait' (UPDATE)

Chaka Khan took a moment to revisit her infamous feud with Mary J. Blige and again said that Mary butchered her cover of "Sweet Thing" in 1992.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1233 days ago
jordyn woods and kylie jenner
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods Responds After TikTok Users Claim She Shaded Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lips’ Video

In a recent TikTok video, Woods denied that she was throwing “shade towards anyone.” She addressed the accusations in the comments section of her post.

Dayna Haffenden1303 days ago
Azealia Banks
Music

Azealia Banks Aims for Nicki Minaj Again, Says She's 'Jealous' of Cardi B

In a lengthy series of posts shared to her Instagram Story, Azealia Banks has taken aim at Nicki Minaj once again following the success of the "Say So" remix.

Joe Price2244 days ago

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