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Monica Seemingly Shades Mario After He Only Thanked Brandy During Concert
Monica took to her Instagram to thank all of her celebrity friends who attended the show, except Mario.
Keyshia Ka’Oir Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj's Rant: ‘Embarrassing’
Some believe the post from Gucci Mane's wife was a response to Minaj's rant about her.
Nia Long Posts Cryptic Message About 'Side Chicks' Making a 'Midlife Crisis Man' Feel Like a 'King'
The actress split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka following his 2022 cheating scandal.
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Nicki Minaj After She Dissed Him on Lil Wayne Remix
Minaj threw some subtle shade at the 'Club Shay Shay' host in her verse on Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO" remix.
Serena Williams Denies Shading Drake With Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo: ‘I Would Never Do That'
The tennis icon insists her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance was just Compton pride.
Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'
After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.
Rudy Gobert Responds to Shaq Calling Him the Worst NBA Player of All Time: ‘It Is Sad’
Shaq made the comment on Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' also calling Ben Simmons a "bum."
Shaq Calls Rudy Gobert the Worst NBA Player of All Time, Says Ben Simmons Is a 'Bum'
He believes that the Minnesota Timberwolves center is not living up to how much his contract costs.
Simone Biles Claps Back at Former Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Who Criticized Team USA: 'Lack of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions'
In a now-deleted video, Skinner claimed that the current USA gymnastics team, with the exception of Biles, lacked "work ethic."
Latto Appears to Shades Ice Spice With “Think U The Sh*t” Cake
The 25-year-old "Sunday Service" rapper is moving from beef to cake apparently.
Drake and Pusha T Beef: ‘For All the Dogs’ Opener “Virginia Beach” Sparks Diss Track Speculation (UPDATE)
Drizzy shared the tracklist for his 'For All the Dogs' album and the response was instantaneous—but the title was misleading.
JPEGMAFIA Shades Baby Keem on ‘Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack’: ‘My Cousin Ain't Gave Me Sh*t’
The Brooklyn native opened a new track by referencing Keem's co-sign from his superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar.
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Shaded Kourtney With Deleted Vegas Wedding Caption
Kim Kardashian quickly rewrote a caption on an Instagram post over the weekend as fans accused her of shading Kourtney amid their rumored feud.
People Are Speculating Justin Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez at His Birthday Party
The 'Changes' singer turned 29 last week, and photos from his party have convinced onlookers that he shaded Selena Gomez in one specific way.
Selena Gomez Says She Has a ‘Heavy Heart,’ Asks Fans to ‘Be Kinder’ After Hailey Bieber Drama
The singer/actress shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok and urged fans to be kinder in the comments section following her reignited feud with Hailey Bieber.
Chaka Khan Apologizes After Shading Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Mariah Carey: 'I Took the Bait' (UPDATE)
Chaka Khan took a moment to revisit her infamous feud with Mary J. Blige and again said that Mary butchered her cover of "Sweet Thing" in 1992.
Jordyn Woods Responds After TikTok Users Claim She Shaded Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lips’ Video
In a recent TikTok video, Woods denied that she was throwing “shade towards anyone.” She addressed the accusations in the comments section of her post.
Azealia Banks Aims for Nicki Minaj Again, Says She's 'Jealous' of Cardi B
In a lengthy series of posts shared to her Instagram Story, Azealia Banks has taken aim at Nicki Minaj once again following the success of the "Say So" remix.