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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
J.Lo Thanks 'Shades of Blue' After Cancellation: 'Playing Harlee Strengthened Me'
Jennifer Lopez's character, Harlee Santos, will have a "fitting resolution."
juliarp3026 days ago
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Become Snapchatting Teens in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Skit
Let's be real. It should really be 'The Tonight Show Starring Jennifer Lopez.'
Trace William Cowen3802 days ago
Pop Culture
Even the Presence of Jennifer Lopez Can't Save 'Shades of Blue'
JLo as a bad cop should be hot, but it's really not at all.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3845 days ago