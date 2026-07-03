NCT Dream

NCT Dream is a South Korean boy band and sub-unit of the larger NCT collective, managed by SM Entertainment since their debut in 2016. Originally designed with a graduation system where members would leave upon reaching adulthood, the group shifted to a fixed lineup in 2020 with the return of Mark Lee. However, Mark Lee departed the group in April 2026, and NCT Dream now continues as a six-member group. Their music blends vibrant pop, hip-hop, and R&B, with standout tracks like "Boom" and "Hot Sauce" showcasing their signature energetic sound and youthful charisma. Fans return to NCT Dream for their high-energy performances and intricate choreography that evolve alongside the members’ growth from teenage themes to more mature concepts. Their appeal is strengthened by visually striking music videos that highlight each member’s distinct style and personality, creating a dynamic connection with a global audience passionate about both their music and storytelling.

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