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Willie G.

Joined July 2014 | 296 posts
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Latest Stories

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Test Drive: The 2012 Nissan Juke Provides A Good Dose Of WTF

This car is like a redesign of a concept of a compact that ate a CUV. We think. And we like it. We think.

Willie G.5294 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Fisker Karma Plugs In, Goes Fast

This whip raises the bar on the entire electric car game.

Willie G.5316 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Audi A7 Redefines The Coupe

Everybody's car of the year turns hatchback into "sportback."

Willie G.5349 days ago
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Test Drive: Man Up With The Volvo S60 R-Design

This car alters the outlook for a brand stereotyped for safety.

Willie G.5386 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK350 Convertible Keeps Things Hot

This drop-top two-seater is no "chick car."

Willie G.5403 days ago
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Test Drive: For A Ride You Can Recycle, The 2012 Kia Rio Is One "Hot Hatch"

And it gets 40 miles to the gallon.

Willie G.5422 days ago
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Test Drive: The Cayman R Proves That Porsche Deserves The Lyrics

The "affordable" Porsche blows your doors off and riles the neighbors.

Willie G.5436 days ago
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Review: Yep, Land Rover's New Evoque Is All It's Cracked Up To Be

We fall hard for Land Rover's highly anticipated new model.

Willie G.5442 days ago
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Interview: Shannon McIntosh

America's top open-wheel racing girl opens up about starting young, racing over bridges at 130, and dumping dudes who can can't drive manual.

Willie G.5455 days ago
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Test Drive: 2012 Fiat 500 Coupe

Surprisingly, we don't feel ridiculous driving around in this thing.

Willie G.5469 days ago
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Test Drive: Don't Hate on the Range Rover

We find plenty of reasons to love the massive hauler.

Willie G.5478 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Has The Soul Of A GTI

Complex takes the new crossover vehicle for a spin.

Willie G.5503 days ago
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Test Drive: 2011 Harley-Davidson Blackline

The American icon returns to its roots for a new generation of riders.

Willie G.5558 days ago
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Video: Ford Working on SYNCing Your Car and Doctor

The machines may be taking over, but at least they care.

Willie G.5600 days ago

Video: TinTek Chromes Out Your Car—In Vinyl

How to put a wrap on the murdered-out look, economically.

Willie G.5600 days ago
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MINI Rocketman Concept May Be Tapped for Take-Off

Let the countdown 'til 2014 begin.

Willie G.5600 days ago
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The Ferrari Your Favorite Rapper Will Never Own

Custom Ferrari hits the web before Villa d'Este.

Willie G.5601 days ago

Test Drive: 2011 Ford Explorer

The new Explorer will make you a Ford fan all over again.

Willie G.5601 days ago

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