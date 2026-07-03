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Latest Stories
Music
NCT 127 Locks In Seven-Member Lineup With SM Renewals, New Album, and Asia Tour
The K-pop veterans are kicking off a milestone 10th-anniversary celebration that includes a new studio album and an Asian arena tour this fall.
Brendan Frederick2 days ago
Music
K-Pop Star Mark Lee Under Fire for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt, Label Issues Apology
The singer's company, Upper Room, took responsibility after images of him wearing the offensive shirt circulated on social media.
Alex Ocho24 days ago
Music
K-Pop Star Mark Lee Exits SM Entertainment, Announces He's Leaving NCT 127 and NCT Dream
"Thank you for loving, supporting, and shaping me to become who I am today," the singer and rapper said in a statement.
Joe Price105 days ago