NCT 127

Formed in Seoul in 2016, NCT 127 is the second sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s larger NCT project. The group originally debuted on July 7, 2016, with an initial lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. The current members include Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. The group’s 2018 album "Regular-Irregular" marked a significant milestone as their first full-length release, with the title track "Regular" showcasing their bilingual approach and hip-hop influence. Their 2021 album "Sticker" further solidified their presence on the Billboard 200, peaking at number three and highlighting tracks like "Sticker" and "Lemonade." NCT 127 is known for their intricate choreography, often performed during major events such as the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and their 2022 world tour, "Neo City." Their collaborations include working with producers and songwriters like Dem Jointz and Ylva Dimberg, contributing to their distinctive sound that blends Korean and Western pop elements. The group has played a pivotal role in expanding K-Pop’s global footprint, with a dedicated international fanbase and consistent chart success in markets including the U.S. and Japan.