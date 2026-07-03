NCT 127

Formed in Seoul in 2016, NCT 127 is the second sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s larger NCT project. The group originally debuted on July 7, 2016, with an initial lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. The current members include Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. The group’s 2018 album "Regular-Irregular" marked a significant milestone as their first full-length release, with the title track "Regular" showcasing their bilingual approach and hip-hop influence. Their 2021 album "Sticker" further solidified their presence on the Billboard 200, peaking at number three and highlighting tracks like "Sticker" and "Lemonade." NCT 127 is known for their intricate choreography, often performed during major events such as the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and their 2022 world tour, "Neo City." Their collaborations include working with producers and songwriters like Dem Jointz and Ylva Dimberg, contributing to their distinctive sound that blends Korean and Western pop elements. The group has played a pivotal role in expanding K-Pop’s global footprint, with a dedicated international fanbase and consistent chart success in markets including the U.S. and Japan.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Five men in black suits and ties pose together against a black curtain backdrop.
Music

NCT 127 Locks In Seven-Member Lineup With SM Renewals, New Album, and Asia Tour

The K-pop veterans are kicking off a milestone 10th-anniversary celebration that includes a new studio album and an Asian arena tour this fall.

Brendan Frederick2 days ago
Former NCT member Mark Lee, with dark hair in a black suit, waves at a COSRX event backdrop.
Music

K-Pop Star Mark Lee Under Fire for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt, Label Issues Apology

The singer's company, Upper Room, took responsibility after images of him wearing the offensive shirt circulated on social media.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Mark Lee.
Music

K-Pop Star Mark Lee Exits SM Entertainment, Announces He's Leaving NCT 127 and NCT Dream

"Thank you for loving, supporting, and shaping me to become who I am today," the singer and rapper said in a statement.

Joe Price105 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App