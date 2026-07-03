Secret Service

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: YG performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

YG Recalls Being Blocked From Performing "FDT," Receiving Letter From Secret Service

The Compton rapper is doubtful that he'll remake the 2016 single that featured the late Nipsey Hussle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
View (looking east) towards the pool and spa of the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida
Life

Armed Man Killed by Law Enforcement After Breaching Mar-A-Lago Perimeter

Authorities say agents opened fire when the suspect raised a shotgun inside the secure zone on Sunday.

Alex Ocho145 days ago
Donald Trump in a blue suit and blue tie, standing outdoors with a slight smile.
Life

Man Arrested at Mar-A-Lago Allegedly Wanted to Marry Donald Trump’s 18-Year Old Granddaughter

The suspect reportedly told officers he was there to "spread the gospel" to the president.

Alex Ocho408 days ago
Cardi B poses on the red carpet in a sequin dress with feather details, standing confidently with a hand on her hip.
Music

Cardi B Says Secret Service Gave Her 'Hard Time' at Super Bowl, Tells Fans 'My Uncle Got Deported'

Trump was in attendance for Sunday's game, featuring a halftime show from Kendrick Lamar.

Trace William Cowen522 days ago
Donald Trump speaks into a microphone at a public event, wearing a suit, white shirt, and red tie
Life

Ex-Secret Service Agent Says Donald Trump Attempted Assassination 'Total Failure' for Agency

Trump was recently grazed in the ear during a re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

tara mahadevan718 days ago
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A helicopter labeled "United States of America" is stationed in front of the White House
Life

U.S. Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's L.A. Visit

President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser over the weekend.

Jose Martinez759 days ago
Life

White House Briefly Evacuated After White Powder Determined to Be Cocaine Found in West Wing (UPDATE)

The Secret Service is investigating after a "white, powdery substance" was discovered Sunday evening in a "work area" of the White House.

Brad Callas1108 days ago
Image of White House outside the gate
Life

Toddler Squeezes Through Fence at White House, Secret Service Reunites Him With Parents

A toddler crawled his way through the White House fence and was found on the North Lawn by Secret Service officers. He was swiftly reunified with his parents.

taramhdvn1185 days ago
Secret Service members walk along side the Presidential Motorcade
Life

Watchdog Says Secret Service Erased Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 Texts After Messages Were Requested

A government watchdog has alleged that members of the U.S. Secret Service erased texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 after the messages were requested.

Joe Price1463 days ago
Joe Biden speaks in June of 2022
Life

Biden Briefly Evacuated From Vacation Home After Plane Entered Restricted Airspace

The incident took place before the small plane was escorted from the airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area,” and the Bidens returned to their home.

Brenton Blanchet1503 days ago
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The scene of a misogynistic extremism attack in Florida
Life

Incel Terrorism Concerns Detailed in New 26-Page Case Study From Secret Service

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's case study on "misogynistic extremism" was prompted by an investigation into a Florida-based attack.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
President Joe Biden speaking at steel mill in 2022
Life

Kansas Man in Jail After Threatening President Joe Biden

A Kansas man faces two felony charges after he allegedly drove halfway across the country and told federal authorities he planned to kill President Joe Biden.

Brad Callas1629 days ago
Photograph of stacks of cash in USD
Life

Almost $100 Billion Has Been Stolen Through COVID Relief Programs, Secret Service Says

According to the Secret Service, criminals have stolen nearly $100 billion from COVID-19 relief programs, only $2.3 billion of which has been recovered.

tara mahadevan1667 days ago
Trump
Life

Trump Reportedly Charged Secret Service Over $10,000 for Room Rentals in May

The U.S. Secret Service released documents showing the agency was billed nearly $10,200 for an 18-day stay at Trump's resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Joshua Espinoza1834 days ago
kamala harris residence man arrested
Life

Texas Man Arrested Near VP Kamala Harris' Residence Had AR-15 in His Car

Paul Murray was arrested on Wed. outside of the US Naval Observatory and was found to have an AR-15, 113 rounds of ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.

Abel Shifferaw1947 days ago
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jivanka toilets
Life

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Didn’t Let Secret Service Use Their Bathrooms

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly restricted their Secret Service detail from using their toilets, forcing the government to rent one $3000 a month.

tara mahadevan2010 days ago
Grandmaster Jay leading NFAC rally
Life

NFAC Leader Grandmaster Jay Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Officers

NFAC leader Grandmaster Jay was arrested on federal charges stemming from a protest in Louisville in September. He is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Alex Galbraith2051 days ago
Joe Biden
Life

Secret Service Beefs Up Biden's Security as He Inches Toward Election Win

Sources say the Secret Service has sent additional agents to Wilmington, Delaware where the former vice president's campaign is headquartered.

Joshua Espinoza2078 days ago

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