Latest Stories
YG Recalls Being Blocked From Performing "FDT," Receiving Letter From Secret Service
The Compton rapper is doubtful that he'll remake the 2016 single that featured the late Nipsey Hussle.
Armed Man Killed by Law Enforcement After Breaching Mar-A-Lago Perimeter
Authorities say agents opened fire when the suspect raised a shotgun inside the secure zone on Sunday.
Man Arrested at Mar-A-Lago Allegedly Wanted to Marry Donald Trump’s 18-Year Old Granddaughter
The suspect reportedly told officers he was there to "spread the gospel" to the president.
Cardi B Says Secret Service Gave Her 'Hard Time' at Super Bowl, Tells Fans 'My Uncle Got Deported'
Trump was in attendance for Sunday's game, featuring a halftime show from Kendrick Lamar.
Ex-Secret Service Agent Says Donald Trump Attempted Assassination 'Total Failure' for Agency
Trump was recently grazed in the ear during a re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
U.S. Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's L.A. Visit
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser over the weekend.
White House Briefly Evacuated After White Powder Determined to Be Cocaine Found in West Wing (UPDATE)
The Secret Service is investigating after a "white, powdery substance" was discovered Sunday evening in a "work area" of the White House.
Toddler Squeezes Through Fence at White House, Secret Service Reunites Him With Parents
A toddler crawled his way through the White House fence and was found on the North Lawn by Secret Service officers. He was swiftly reunified with his parents.
Watchdog Says Secret Service Erased Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 Texts After Messages Were Requested
A government watchdog has alleged that members of the U.S. Secret Service erased texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 after the messages were requested.
Biden Briefly Evacuated From Vacation Home After Plane Entered Restricted Airspace
The incident took place before the small plane was escorted from the airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area,” and the Bidens returned to their home.
Incel Terrorism Concerns Detailed in New 26-Page Case Study From Secret Service
The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's case study on "misogynistic extremism" was prompted by an investigation into a Florida-based attack.
Kansas Man in Jail After Threatening President Joe Biden
A Kansas man faces two felony charges after he allegedly drove halfway across the country and told federal authorities he planned to kill President Joe Biden.
Almost $100 Billion Has Been Stolen Through COVID Relief Programs, Secret Service Says
According to the Secret Service, criminals have stolen nearly $100 billion from COVID-19 relief programs, only $2.3 billion of which has been recovered.
Trump Reportedly Charged Secret Service Over $10,000 for Room Rentals in May
The U.S. Secret Service released documents showing the agency was billed nearly $10,200 for an 18-day stay at Trump's resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Texas Man Arrested Near VP Kamala Harris' Residence Had AR-15 in His Car
Paul Murray was arrested on Wed. outside of the US Naval Observatory and was found to have an AR-15, 113 rounds of ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Didn’t Let Secret Service Use Their Bathrooms
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly restricted their Secret Service detail from using their toilets, forcing the government to rent one $3000 a month.
NFAC Leader Grandmaster Jay Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Officers
NFAC leader Grandmaster Jay was arrested on federal charges stemming from a protest in Louisville in September. He is facing up to 20 years in prison.
Secret Service Beefs Up Biden's Security as He Inches Toward Election Win
Sources say the Secret Service has sent additional agents to Wilmington, Delaware where the former vice president's campaign is headquartered.