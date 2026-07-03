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Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Sentenced in 2023 Shooting
Sports

Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Sentenced in 2023 Shooting

The shooting took place outside of the Tacoma Mall in 2023.

Bernadette Giacomazzo327 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low Seattle Supersonics
Sneakers

The Seattle Supersonics Inspire This Nike SB Dunk

The Supersonics-themed SB Dunk releases in early December.

Victor Deng598 days ago
A basketball player in a Seattle SuperSonics jersey stands on the court with hands on hips, looking upwards
Sports

SuperSonics' Vernon Maxwell Recalls Legendary Fight With Teammate Gary Payton

During the 2000 NBA season, Maxwell exchanged haymakers with Payton during a Sonics practice.

Brad Callas726 days ago
Shawn Kemp poses wearing Reebok Kamikazee shoes
Sports

Shawn Kemp Weighs in on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

During an appearance on the YouTube series 'The Dab Roast,' Shawn Kemp shared his take on who he believes is better between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Xavier Hamilton2080 days ago
Suns Owner Robert Sarver
Sports

Suns Owner Says He Won't Move Team Out of Phoenix

Robert Sarver said in a video address on Twitter that he is not moving the Phoenix Suns out of Phoenix, despite reports to the contrary.

countcenci2771 days ago
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Suns cheapskate owner Robert Sarver
Sports

Suns Owner Reportedly Threatening to Relocate Team to Seattle or Las Vegas

Suns owner Robert Sarver is apparently threatening a move to Seattle or Las Vegas if he doesn't get $150 million in funding to refurbish the Phoenix arena.

countcenci2773 days ago
Kevin Durant rocking Shawn Kemp jersey
Sports

Kevin Durant Says 'Hell Yeah' to Owning NBA Team in Seattle

Kevin Durant, who was drafted by the SuperSonics, is certainly down to own an NBA team in Seattle. Unfortunately, that reality is highly improbable.

countcenci2779 days ago
kevin durant sonics jersey
Sports

Kevin Durant Returns to Seattle in Shawn Kemp Jersey

Kevin Durant showed Seattle love in a preseason game on Friday.

Alex Galbraith2840 days ago
nike kd 11 pe seattle blends yellow
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates KD's Return to Seattle with Two PEs

Nike is celebrating Kevin Durant's return to Seattle with special player's exclusive sneakers that pay homage to the green and yellow of the former team.

Michael Conway2841 days ago
Chris Webber.
Sports

Chris Webber Remembers the Time He Went Into an Opponent's Locker Room to Fight

Chris Webber and Vin Baker almost went at it inside of the locker room once.

Chris Yuscavage3100 days ago
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Kevin Durant poses prior to the 2007 NBA Draft.
Sports

Remember When Everyone Freaked Out After Kevin Durant Struggled to Lift Weights at the NBA Combine?

Kevin Durant is calling for NBA Draft prospects to skip the NBA Combine. He infamously struggled to bench press 185 pounds during the 2007 combine.

Chris Yuscavage3353 days ago
Shawn Kemp v. Golden State 1995
Sports

Shawn Kemp Wasn't a Fan of Teaming Up With Michael Jordan

Shawn Kemp doesn't believe in the idea of super teams.

Jose Martinez3475 days ago
Greg Oden and Kevin Durant at the 2007 ESPY Awards.
Sports

Kevin Durant Disagrees With Greg Oden Calling Himself 'The Biggest Bust in NBA History'

Kevin Durant doesn’t think Greg Oden should be considered an NBA bust.

Chris Yuscavage3531 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

No One Was Happier to See Kevin Durant Leave the Thunder Than Seattle SuperSonics Fans

Kevin Durant left the Thunder on Monday, and Seattle SuperSonics fans were really happy about it.

Chris Yuscavage3663 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Thunder Came Very Close to Drafting Brook Lopez Over Russell Westbrook in 2008

Former coach P.J. Carlesimo admits the Thunder almost drafted Brook Lopez over Russell Westbrook in 2008.

Chris Yuscavage3704 days ago
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