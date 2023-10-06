It appears that Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas will keep their hot streak of collaborations going in 2022 as the Round Two founder has shared a new sneaker project in the works.

Shown here is a colorful Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab courtesy of Wotherspoon himself on Instagram. The unreleased style appears tofeature sustainable materials similar to the duo’s past projects, with a sail corduroy-based upper and multicolored graphics throughout the panels. Wotherspoon’s signature branding is embroidered on the heel tab while a navy Three Stripes logo appears on the sides. The design is completed with a translucent outsole.

Despite an early look from Wotherspoon, details for his unreleased Gazelle Indoor collab have not yet been announced by the brand. Check back soon to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming weeks.



UPDATE (05/23): Adidas has officially confirmed that Wotherspoon’s Gazelle Indoor collab will be released on Saturday, May 27, at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $140.

UPDATE (10/06): After releasing in a multicolored makeup in May, Adidas has confirmed that Wotherspoon’s forthcoming "Mylo" Gazelle Indoor collab is releasing next week. The upper of the shoe is made from eco-friendly mushroom leather and will be released on Oct. 13 at Adidas.com for $180.