A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf to 'Purple Rain' Nike LeBron 21, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Oct 10, 2023
Via Nike

Be honest, most of you that get your hands on a pair of Travis Scott's latest collab aren't going to be hitting the links in them. But we aren't here to judge. The golf-friendly Air Jordan 1 Low is certainly fine to wear casually if you want to do so. 

Travis Scott's new sneaker isn't this week's only great drop. Other standouts include a new pair of Nike Air Footscape Wovens, Sean Wotherspoon's latest work with Adidas, an impressive pair of GT-2160s from Asics, and more.

Get the details for all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Nike Air Footscape Woven 'Black/Smoke Grey'

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is following up its loud Air Footscape Woven featuring cow print uppers with something much more subdued. It features black pony hair uppers with grey woven details. This pair will be available in men's sizing (the cow print pair was a women's release). 

Auralee x New Balance 1906R

Via New Balance

Price: $170
When: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Auralee continues its collaborative partnership with New Balance by dropping off two minimalmist colorways of the 1906R. The Tokyo-based label added premium elements to the tech-y runner like nubuck overlays and a terry cloth liner. One pair features a cream mesh upper with tan accents, while the other opts for an all-grey look more akin to New Balance's signature color palette.

Air Jordan 1 Low 'White/University Red'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you're looking for a clean low top to throw on with just about anything, look no further. This Air Jordan 1 Low is the perfect pair to add to the rotation. It features a white leather upper with red hits on the Swoosh, heel tab, liner, and midsole. 

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Mylo

Via Adidas

Price: $180
When: Friday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sean Wotherspoon's latest Adidas project offers up his take on the Gazelle. The orange and blue design is constructed of eco-friendly materials. Details include Wotherspoon's logo on the heel tab, a gum sole, and cork insoles. 

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Via Nike

Price: $170
When: Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Travis Scott's latest Air Jordan 1 Low is built for the links. This olive green and tan colorway comes complete with the signature backwards Swoosh seen across all of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 releases. It comes outfitted with special tread designed for use on the golf course. 

Above the Clouds x Asics GT-2160

Via Asics

Price: $150
When: Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m
Where: asics.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Asics continues to roll out impressive colorways of the GT-2160. The latest iteration of the technical runner is a collaboration with Australia's Above the Clouds. It features a silver mesh upper, semi-translucent panels, and various forest green hits throughout. 

Air Jordan 1 'Mauve'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you're a purist who hasn't come around to wearing Air Jordan 1 Lows, there is also a new OG Air Jordan 1 colorway hitting stores later this week. The pair sports a white leather upper with mauve overlays. The color scheme reminds us a bit of A Ma Maniere's signature color palette. If you're looking to score something similar without paying resell prices, here you go. 

Nike LeBron 21 'Purple Rain'

Price: $200
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: nike.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest colorway of the LeBron 21 is a perfect match for the Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold jerseys. The dusty purple leather upper is accented by yellow hits on the exposed heel cables, Swoosh outline, and LeBron's signature stitched on the the tongue. A glossy purple heel completes the Lakers-friendly execution. 

