A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf to 'Purple Rain' Nike LeBron 21, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Be honest, most of you that get your hands on a pair of Travis Scott's latest collab aren't going to be hitting the links in them. But we aren't here to judge. The golf-friendly Air Jordan 1 Low is certainly fine to wear casually if you want to do so.
Travis Scott's new sneaker isn't this week's only great drop. Other standouts include a new pair of Nike Air Footscape Wovens, Sean Wotherspoon's latest work with Adidas, an impressive pair of GT-2160s from Asics, and more.
Get the details for all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
