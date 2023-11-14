A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 to Kith x New Balance 990v6, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Nov 14, 2023
Via A Ma Maniere

We know a bunch of you are probably saving your money for the amazing drops at ComplexCon this weekend. If you weren't able to snag a ticket, there are still plenty of worthwhile sneaker drops to consider that you don't need to be in Long Beach to acquire. 


Highlights include A Ma Maniere's latest Air Jordan, the first retail release of one of the best Nike LeBrons of all time, an insanely limited New Balance collab from Aminé, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Japanese skate brand TIGHTBOOTH is Nike SB's latest collaborator. Its take on the SB Dunk Low features a white and black upper with textures inspired by metal grates, reflective Swooshes, and subtle orange branding tabs. 

Women's Air Jordan 3 'Off Noir'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This new women's colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is dubbed the "Off Noir." It comes dressed in a black nubuck upper with tonal leather accents. Elephant print panels don the toe and heel. 

Nike Terminator High 'Tuskegee University'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Alabama's Tuskegee University is the latest HBCU to get its own Terminator colorway. The Golden Tigers' colors cover this high-top. Official Tuskegee logos appear on the tongue tags and insoles. "Tuskegee Institue" is stitched in yellow Old English across the heel tabs. 

Amine x New Balance 610 'Mini Mooz'

Via Club Banana

Price: $140
When: Wednesday, Nov. 15 
Where: clbn.store
What You Need to Know: Following extremely limited drops of the green and yellow colorways at pop-ups in Portland and New York City, respectively, the third colorway if Aminé's "Mini Mooz" 610s will be available online this Wednesday. The brown pair will drop on Club Banana's website and is limited to 303 pairs. 

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle

Via Adidas

Price: $140
When: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed app and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sean Wotherspoon's latest Adidas project hits stores this Wednesday. The green, red, and white Gazelle features a hemp upper covered in embroidery. The collab is finished off with Wotherspoon's logo on the heel tab and gum bottoms. 

Nike LeBron 2 'Beast'

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the most coveted Nike LeBron PEs is finally getting a retail release. As the name suggests, the "Beast" LeBron 2 is covered in cheetah and zebra-printed pony hair. Red branding hits complete this iconic neckbreaker.

Kith x New Balance 990v6

Via New Balance

Price: $219.99
When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com
What You Need to Know: Following a Kith-exclusive release last Friday, the brand's New York Knicks-inspired New Balance 990v6 is getting a wider launch. The pair features a white mesh upper with cream and grey suede overlays. Orange and royal blue detailing nods to New York's favorite basketball team. 

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

Via A Ma Maniere

Price: $225
When: Friday, Nov. 17 
Where: A Ma Maniere stores and a-ma-maniere.com
What You Need to Know: A Ma Maniere adds to its list of Air Jordan collabs with a deconstructed Air Jordan 5 launching this Friday. The OG-esque color scheme is given a premium upgrade with a white nubuck upper, pre-yellowed netting and outsoles, and blue accents. A Ma Maniere's "A" logo appears on the right tongue, outsole, and monogram liner. 

Tyrell Winston x Reebok

Via Reebok

Price: $140
When: Friday, Nov. 17
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Artist Tyrell Winston is dropping another round of Reeboks on Friday morning. A white leather Club C is accented with navy blue on the liner and outsole. Winston's take on the Yankees "NY" logo is also etched on the tongue in navy blue. The other option is a clean take on the Classic Leather with cream accents that features tonal branding on the tongue and heel. 

Air Jordan 4 Craft 'Olive'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new colorway of the Air Jordan 4 Craft hits shelves on Saturday. This premium take on the iconic silhouette features subtle design tweaks like embossed suede replacing the usual mesh paneling and a square patch of suede added to the collar. Its olive green upper is composed of leather, suede, and nubuck.

