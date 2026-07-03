Nike Waffle

The Nike Waffle, released in 1973 and designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, features a distinctive waffle-patterned rubber outsole inspired by a waffle iron. This design innovation provided enhanced traction and durability while maintaining a lightweight feel, revolutionizing running shoe technology and setting a new standard for performance footwear. Collectors prioritize the Waffle for its pioneering outsole design, which not only shaped Nike’s running shoes but also influenced lifestyle models that blend athletic function with streetwear appeal. Its enduring silhouette appeals to enthusiasts who appreciate its role in bridging performance innovation with everyday wearability, securing its place as a foundational icon in Nike’s sneaker history.

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