Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'

Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.

Marlon Wayans speaks onstage at the 83rd annual Golden Globed nominations announcement and media preview at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Scary Movie may be returning with several of the original names attached to the forthcoming installment, but after the buzz, Marlon Wayans spoke out on the snub of an original cast member.

The Scary Movie franchise has been through a lot of change in recent years. 2026's Scary Movie is the first film in the franchise that the Wayans brothers will be involved with since 2001's Scary Movie 2, despite several other installments.

Marlon, who appeared in the film with his brother Shawn on top of his writing credit, has brought together several of the original cast members including Anna Faris and Regina Hall for the reboot. Shannon Elizabeth, however, has openly shared her disappointment in not getting a call to return. Elizabeth, who played Buffy Gilmore in the franchise's first film, said she was "hoping to be a part of it" but didn't hear from the creators.

According to Marlon, who spoke to the Shade Room (via EW) about Elizabeth's comments, it "definitely wasn't personal" not to include her in the reboot. With "[too] many people coming back" for 2026's Scary Movie, Marlon and the rest of the creative team likely had to make strategic decisions on who could return.

Adding that "the franchise ain't going nowhere," Marlon made it clear that Elizabeth could potentially return "down the line somewhere."

Scary Movie, coming to theatres on June 5, is set to feature Fairs and Hall reprising their roles of Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. With the Wayans moving forward on the reboot, the future for the parody franchise feels bright as the 2026 reboot will finally reunite the famous family with the characters they developed in a whole new feature.

Despite Elizabeth's lack of involvement, the door appears open for the Wayans to bring her back in the future.

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