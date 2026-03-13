Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'

Scary Movie may be returning with several of the original names attached to the forthcoming installment, but after the buzz, Marlon Wayans spoke out on the snub of an original cast member.

The Scary Movie franchise has been through a lot of change in recent years. 2026's Scary Movie is the first film in the franchise that the Wayans brothers will be involved with since 2001's Scary Movie 2, despite several other installments.

Marlon, who appeared in the film with his brother Shawn on top of his writing credit, has brought together several of the original cast members including Anna Faris and Regina Hall for the reboot. Shannon Elizabeth, however, has openly shared her disappointment in not getting a call to return. Elizabeth, who played Buffy Gilmore in the franchise's first film, said she was "hoping to be a part of it" but didn't hear from the creators.