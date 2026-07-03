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If you were on Instagram on Wednesday, you certainly noticed the tidal wave of "nah he tweakin" comments that practically overtook the platform.Trace William Cowen
Lil Nas X, who drew controversy over his "Satan Shoes," is speaking out after Tony Hawk released a collection of skateboards that were made with his blood.Brad Callas
The new song, "Industry Baby," features Jack Harlow and co-production from Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. The latter's rumored to be releasing a new album soon.Trace William Cowen
The Satan-themed Nikes by Lil Nas X are connected to his controversial music video 'Montero.' Here, one of the creators explains the human blood sacrifice.Brendan Dunne