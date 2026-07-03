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Leslie Odom Jr. Adapting Sammy Davis Jr.'s Ties to Church of Satan Into a Horror Film
Pop Culture

Leslie Odom Jr. Is Turning Sammy Davis Jr.’s Church of Satan Story Into a Horror Film

Odom Jr. will also star in the film, which is being produced in conjunction with Rolling Stone Films.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul performs during TwoGether Land Music Festival 2024.
Music

DJ Paul Reiterates Three 6 Mafia Weren't Satanic: 'Just an Image'

He said the name came from a lyric by Lord Infamous.

Joe Price513 days ago
trippie redd is pictured
Music

Trippie Redd Again Shuts Down 'Worship the Devil' Talk: 'I Already F*ck With God'

The purported devil is not raging inside Trippie Redd. Instead, it's all about wanting to "look goth."

Trace William Cowen898 days ago
lil nas x and dave chappelle are pictured
Music

Lil Nas X on Dave Chappelle Joking About "Montero" Video: 'Me and the Devil Broke Up 3 Years Ago'

Lil Nas X capped off his 2023 by launching a parody site aimed at "saving" his soul.

Trace William Cowen926 days ago
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Music

Lil Nas X Unleashes New Website Poking Fun at Critics Who Said He’s a Devil Worshipper

The rapper had a busy 2021 with critics claiming he practices Satanism.

Mark Elibert934 days ago
punch at an event
Music

TDE President Punch Says ‘Demonic Influence’ Is Now ‘More Blatant’

In a series of social media posts, Punch took the Satanic Panic route before ultimately agreeing with someone who pushed back against his remarks.

Trace William Cowen1053 days ago
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Says 'Any Type of Religion Is Some Type of Cult' in Response to Satanic Criticism

The rapper has been criticized for referencing Satan in their music.

Joe Price1079 days ago
Pop Culture

'Snowfall' Star Damson Idris Said He Suffered Nightmares After Looking to the Devil for Inspiration

British actor Damson Idris said he suffered from nightmares after he decided to look to the devil for some inspiration to help with his 'Snowfall' character Franklin Saint.

Joe Price1142 days ago
Uzi is seen on the red carpet at the KCAs
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Urges ‘Satan’ Lyric Critics to ‘Chill a Little Bit,’ Gives Update on ‘Pink Tape’

Lil Uzi Vert has a new track on the way in which they reference both Satan and JT, prompting some to lose their minds. Here, Uzi responds to the hoopla.

Trace William Cowen1222 days ago
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Summer Walker and Lil Uzi Vert at separate events
Music

Summer Walker Reacts to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘I Make a City Girl Believe in Satan’ Lyric

Following Lil Uzi Vert's Rolling Loud tease, fans have been holding out hope that the unreleased track featuring the lyric will be released soon.

Trace William Cowen1228 days ago
Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform at the Grammy Awards
Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' “Unholy” Performance at the Grammys Prompted Dozens of FCC Complaints

Two years after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sparked outrage with a risqué performance of “WAP” at the Grammys, another pair of artists are facing heat.

Brad Callas1252 days ago
The sun rises behind a stone cross atop the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Frances of Assisi.
Life

Spanish Bishop Steps Down After Falling in Love With Satanic Erotic Fiction Writer

One month after a bishop in Spain quit due to "strictly personal reasons," it has been reported he left after falling in love with a Satanic erotica writer.

Jose Martinez1773 days ago
uzi
Style

Lil Uzi Vert Teases Collab With NIGO's Human Made

A Human Made-ified piece of aesthetically fitting Uzi decor looks to be on the horizon. The 'Eternal Atake' artist is a known fan of NIGO's label.

Trace William Cowen1789 days ago
Prison cells inside Angola Prison The Louisiana State Penitentiary
Life

Self-Proclaimed Satanist Decapitated Cellmate, Guards Reportedly Didn’t Notice

Inmate Luis Romero was stabbed and decapitated by his cellmate and self-proclaimed Satanist, Jaime Osuna, at California’s Corcoran State Prison.

Xavier Hamilton1876 days ago
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