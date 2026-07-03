Satanic Temple

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Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Pop Culture

Warner Bros., Netflix Settle Copyright Dispute With the Satanic Temple

The religious group sued WB and Netflix over a statue featured in the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Joshua Espinoza2794 days ago
Image via NBC 7 San Diego
Life

San Diego Catholic Diocese Denounces Church Flier Claiming Voting Democrat Is 'Mortal Sin,' Clinton Is Satanic

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego denounced one of its parishes over a flier that suggested voting Democrat could lead to eternal damnation.

MacMcCannTX3538 days ago

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