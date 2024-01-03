Lil Nas X on Dave Chappelle Joking About "Montero" Video: 'Me and the Devil Broke Up 3 Years Ago'

Lil Nas X is reminding those still hung up on his Grammy-nominated hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” that he and Satan “broke up three years ago.”
The tongue-in-cheek remark from X, who’s set to release a new song and visual next week, arrives after the track’s Tanu Muino-assisted video was mentioned in Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special on Netflix. During the moment in question, Chappelle imagined how a young X might have described his eventual “Montero” plans to a teacher.
“I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole all the way to the depths of Hell, and suck the devil’s dick at ten o’clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me,” the comedian said.
In response to the clip making the rounds on social media, X joked that everyone was “acting like children of divorce” when it came to discussing this particular chapter of his career.
“[Y’all] gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce,” he said in a tweet.
For those who weren’t paying attention to the world around them back in 2021, here’s a gentle reminder of just how ridiculous the performative pushback against the “Montero” video was at the time. In tandem with the video’s release was the debut of MSCHF’s “Satan Shoes” modification of the Nike Air Max 97, which swiftly spurred a lawsuit and eventual settlement.
In December, X had a little fun with the Satanic Panic-esque reactions to his art with the launch of a parody site aimed at "saving" him by "returning his heart to J. Christ's light."