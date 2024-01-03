Lil Nas X on Dave Chappelle Joking About "Montero" Video: 'Me and the Devil Broke Up 3 Years Ago'

Lil Nas X is reminding those still hung up on his Grammy-nominated hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” that he and Satan “broke up three years ago.”

The tongue-in-cheek remark from X, who’s set to release a new song and visual next week, arrives after the track’s Tanu Muino-assisted video was mentioned in Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special on Netflix. During the moment in question, Chappelle imagined how a young X might have described his eventual “Montero” plans to a teacher.

“I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole all the way to the depths of Hell, and suck the devil’s dick at ten o’clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me,” the comedian said.