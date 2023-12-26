Lil Nas X Unleashes New Website Poking Fun at Critics Who Said He’s a Devil Worshipper

Lil Nas X has new music on the way, and he's having fun with his critics to help tease what's coming.

The rapper launched a new website titled SaveNasX.com that's dedicated to "finding him and saving him by turning his heart toward Christ's light," according to the homepage.

X hasn't released an album since he dropped his debut, Montero, in 2021, and the website acknowledges that with a timer signaling how long it has been since he released music.

The site also ridicules X's reputation as an alleged devil worshipper, speculation that sbegan after he was twerking on Satan in the official music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

"Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop-artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER? WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE!!!" the text on the site reads. "Perhaps the devil has possessed Nas X with the spirit of sin to influence the world into DAMNATION. That is why Nas has been away from the spotlight. To arrange a scheme against the world with Satan and probably TWERK on him some more!!!"

The site also includes an image depicting eight different levels of hell, in which the rapper is claimed to be in the last stage, hilariously titled "Level 8 - Lil Nas X."

The 24-year-old is no stranger to controversy. In March of that year, Nike sued him for releasing an unauthorized pair of Air Max 97s that came equipped with a drop of human blood in its Air bubble, "666" branding, a pentagram hangtag, and more.

The sneaker was made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF, and Nike didn't want any part of the union and swiftly took action against them.

"Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes," the brand said in a statement. "We don't have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project."