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Illustrated man with intense expression holding a scythe under a full moon
Music

Lupe Fiasco Levels Up With Latest Album 'Samurai' (UPDATE)

The release of Lupe’s well-timed ninth studio album arrives with a new video for the track "No. 1 Headband."

Alex Ocho790 days ago
Denzel Curry screenshot from new video
Music

Denzel Curry Shares Cinematic Video for New Song "Zatoichi” f/ Slowthai

Denzel Curry dropped an impressive new video and song called "Zatoichi" featuring Slowthai, which will appear on his album 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future.'

tara mahadevan1604 days ago
Music video for Juice WRLD's posthumous single 'Already Dead'
Music

Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Single “Already Dead” Gets a Video

The flashy new video for Juice WRLD's "Already Dead" features the rapper reincarnated as a fierce anime samurai appropriately fighting a demon.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1654 days ago
yasuke
Pop Culture

Netflix’s LaKeith Stanfield-Led ‘Yasuke’ Anime About Japan’s First Black Samurai Gets a Teaser Trailer

Netflix just debuted a new teaser trailer for 'Yasuke​​​​​​​,' an anime series about Japan’s first Black samurai with a voice cast led by LaKeith Stanfield.

Joe Price1933 days ago
Police tape
Life

Connecticut Man Arrested for Using Samurai Sword to Behead His Landlord Over Rent Dispute

Police say Jerry David Thompson killed Victor King with a samurai sword over the weekend. The suspect is refusing to speak to investigators.

Joshua Espinoza2179 days ago
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Westworld
Pop Culture

'Westworld' Season 2 Teaser Reveals 5 Additional Parks

'Westworld' won't end with Samurai World.

Victoria L. Johnson3083 days ago

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