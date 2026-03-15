Russell Wilson Emerges as Possible Chiefs Option as Patrick Mahomes Rehabs ACL

Wilson remains unsigned following his departure from the New York Giants, and his name recently appeared among the top remaining free agents still available on the open market.

As the 2026 free agency market continues to unfold, the veteran quarterback has emerged as a potential option for the Kansas City Chiefs, a development that has begun circulating across league conversations.

Kansas City’s situation has drawn particular attention. The Chiefs are currently navigating uncertainty surrounding the recovery of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL late last season.

While Mahomes is expected to return, the timeline for his full recovery remains a key factor as the team evaluates its depth chart. The position behind Mahomes also opened up during the offseason after Gardner Minshew departed in free agency, leaving Kansas City without its primary backup quarterback.

Wilson’s availability comes at a moment when experienced quarterbacks are in limited supply. ESPN recently ranked the longtime starter among the best unsigned players still available, placing him alongside other veteran quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins in the current free agency pool. Entering the 2026 season at age 37, Wilson is now viewed primarily as a veteran depth option rather than a long-term starter.

His most recent NFL stint came with the New York Giants, where the season began with Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback before rookie Jaxson Dart took over the role early in the year.

Wilson made three starts for New York before the transition occurred, finishing that stretch with 778 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.