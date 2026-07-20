Russell Wilson and Ciara Slash Price on NFL-Ready $45M California Mansion

The price drop comes as Wilson retires from the NFL to join CBS’s "The NFL Today" and Ciara continues her music and business ventures, while the couple reshapes a high-end real estate portfolio that includes recent Seattle and Denver deals.

The nearly nine-acre, resort-style compound features a roughly 30,000-square-foot Mediterranean main house, a guesthouse, Wilson’s custom turf football field, multiple sports courts, a wellness center, and a standalone recording studio for Ciara.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have relisted their Rancho Santa Fe "Amor Estate" for $45 million, cutting $10 million from the original $55 million asking price after it sat on the market for nearly eight months.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are giving buyers another shot at one of Southern California's most lavish celebrity homes—this time with a $10 million discount. According to Robb Report, after nearly eight months without a sale, the couple has relisted their Rancho Santa Fe estate for $45 million, down from its original $55 million asking price. The sprawling property, known as Amor Estate, first hit the market after the family relocated to the East Coast. It's now represented by Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Wilson and Ciara bought the nearly nine-acre compound for $14.5 million in 2021, then spent years transforming it into a luxury retreat built around their lifestyles. The biggest customization? Wilson replaced the property's equestrian arena with a professional-grade turf football field where he and fellow NFL players trained during the offseason. The Mediterranean-style estate stretches roughly 30,000 square feet and includes a seven-bedroom main residence plus a two-bedroom guesthouse. Inside are dramatic entertaining spaces, a double-height entry with a sweeping staircase, a formal dining room, and a club-style game room complete with billiards and a seated bar. The primary suite functions more like a private wing, featuring a fireplace, an office, a marble bathroom, a custom closet, and a dedicated glam room. The grounds are equally over-the-top. Alongside Wilson's football field are a resort-style pool with a waterfall and spa, tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts, a pizza oven, a game pavilion with a candy bar, and a standalone recording studio for Ciara.