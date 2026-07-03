Featured
From Goku to SpongeBob's debut, these are the giant balloons that defined Thanksgiving morning for generations.Jamie Iovine
Cartwright is cartoon royalty—even if the nature of the gig means you probably wouldn’t recognize the Emmy-winning voice actor if you passed her on the street.Alex Narvaez
The oldest character on 'Rugrats' knew how to keep it 100.ElijahCWatson
Pop Culture
This Is What the Cast of 'Rugrats' Would Be Doing Today, Now That Tommy and Chuckie Would Be in Their Mid-20s
Tommy and Chuckie would be now be 25, and livin' life.Wil Jones