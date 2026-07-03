Rugrats

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Reptar Ice Cream
Pop Culture

New York's Milk and Cream Cereal Bar Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'Rugrats' With Reptar Ice Cream

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s 'Rugrats,' New York's Milk &amp; Cream Cereal Bar is releasing a limited-edition Reptar Ice Cream Bar.

Brad Callas1825 days ago
Rugrats
Pop Culture

Here's a First Look at the 'Rugrats' Revival Series

The CGI-animated series will premiere on Paramount+ later this year and will feature the original voice cast. Check out a sneak peek at the revival here.

Joshua Espinoza1968 days ago
'The Rugrats Movie' soundtrack vinyl
Pop Culture

'The Rugrats Movie' Soundtrack is Getting a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Release

Urban Legends cooked up this limited edition vinyl release of 'The Rugrats Movie' soundtrack for its 20th anniversary.

Khal2789 days ago
Rugrats cartoonist
Pop Culture

This Cartoonist Reimagines Your Favorite Shows With Black Characters

Tyron Handy retroactively incorporates representation into classic shows that frequently failed to include black and brown perspectives.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2828 days ago
Fans pose for photos with characters from Nickelodeon's 'Rugrats' cartoon.
Pop Culture

'Rugrats' Is Being Revived With New Episodes and Live-Action Film

With production already underway, the popular show is being revived in TV form (as a cartoon), and also a live-action CGI film set for release in 2020.

Gavin Evans2922 days ago
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Style

Kith and Nickelodeon Team Up for 'Rugrats' Clothing Collection

Kith and Nickelodeon tribute the iconic '90s cartoon, 'Rugrats,' with new men's and kid's clothing collection.

jessielmorris3527 days ago
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Style

Kith Has Two Pop-Up Shops and a Cereal Collaboration on the Way

At the Kithland showing, Ronnie Fieg unveiled new collaborations and announced pop-up stores in New York and Miami.

Mikelle Street3575 days ago
Pop Culture

Very Talented Instagram Artist are Drawing Themselves in the Style of Lots of Different Cartoons

How would you look on 'The Simpsons'? Or 'Rugrats'? Or 'Adventure Time'? Or 'Powerpuff Girls'? Or 'Dragon Ball Z'?

Wil Jones3643 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Rugrats' and 'Looney Tunes' Voice Actor Joe Alaskey Passes Away at 63

Joe Alaskey also voiced Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and Nixon in 'Forrest Gump.'

Trace William Cowen3815 days ago
Pop Culture

Nickelodeon's NickToons Super Movie Is Bringing 'Rocko's Modern Life,' 'Rugrats,' and More, Together

Nickelodeon's making a NickToons movie that will have characters from 'Rocko's Modern Life,' 'Rugrats,' and more.

Debbie Encalada3823 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Rugrats,' 'Doug,' and Other 90s Classics Are Coming to Hulu

The dream of the 90s is alive at Hulu.

Trace William Cowen3936 days ago
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Pop Culture

All the Celebs You Didn't Know Had Roles on 'Rugrats'

There are some weird ones on here.

Saloni Gajjar3956 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Is Reportedly Launching New Channel Dedicated Solely to 90s Classics

In a concerted effort to make an entire generation feel both very young and extremely old at the same time, Nick might be launching a 90s-only channel.

Trace William Cowen3958 days ago

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