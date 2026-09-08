Saloni Gajjar
Joined September 2015 | 7 posts
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The Complex Staff Lists Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2015
This is how the staff felt about 2015's movies and TV shows.
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There's a good reason why the love triangle is a tried and true TV trope.
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Indian characters are finally getting correctly represented on television.
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Twitter went wild with #SuperBloodMoon last night.
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All the Celebs You Didn't Know Had Roles on 'Rugrats'
There are some weird ones on here.
Saloni Gajjar4019 days ago