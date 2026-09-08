Saloni Gajjar Portrait

Saloni Gajjar

Joined September 2015 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Complex Staff Lists Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2015

This is how the staff felt about 2015's movies and TV shows.

Saloni Gajjar3916 days ago
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Long Live the Love Triangle: TV's Truest Trope

There's a good reason why the love triangle is a tried and true TV trope.

Saloni Gajjar3927 days ago

The 2015 Guide to Oscar Bait

Saloni Gajjar3935 days ago
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Aziz Ansari, Diversity, and Being Able to Finally See Yourself on TV

Indian characters are finally getting correctly represented on television.

Saloni Gajjar3965 days ago
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Twitter Went HAM On #SuperBloodMoon

Twitter went wild with #SuperBloodMoon last night.

Saloni Gajjar4007 days ago
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'Insidious: Chapter 3'—Exclusive Extended Preview

Out on DVD Oct. 6.

Saloni Gajjar4014 days ago
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All the Celebs You Didn't Know Had Roles on 'Rugrats'

There are some weird ones on here.

Saloni Gajjar4019 days ago

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