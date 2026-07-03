FaZe Rug

FaZe Rug is a YouTube creator, formerly a member of FaZe Clan, known for his vlogs, challenge videos, and gaming content. Emerging from the FaZe Clan collective—originally a Call of Duty team founded in 2010—Rug has built a subscriber base in the tens of millions by merging lifestyle storytelling with gaming, making him a leading figure in the gaming-lifestyle crossover genre. His channel is defined by personal storytelling that often features family interactions and high-energy challenges, fostering a community that values authenticity and engagement. Fans return for Rug’s frequent collaborations with other creators and his ability to weave real-life moments into varied content formats, creating an evolving narrative beyond traditional gaming videos.

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Image via FaZe Clan/DoorDash
Pop Culture

Exclusive: FaZe Clan and DoorDash Link Up to Offer ‘FaZe Subs’ Menu, Including Rugfather Sandwich

The menu features a range of options, including the Rugfather, which sees FaZe Rug working with Chef Eric Greenspan for a childhood-inspired sandwich.

Trace William Cowen1453 days ago
Faze Rug Shows Off His Rare Off White, Gucci and More On Sneaker Stories
Sneakers

Faze Rug Shows Off His Rare Off White, Gucci and More On Sneaker Stories

Faze Rug joins Complex’s Joe La Puma on the latest episode of Sneaker Stories and talks about RiceGum introducing him to hypebeast sneakers, his favorite Off White sneakers and his Dior sneakers getting ruined.

Complex2084 days ago

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