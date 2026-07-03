Roots

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

For those who don’t want to commit to a full-length television series, there’s the humble miniseries. They usually are a bit more well-made than your average series. Miniseries’ have a long and storied history that goes back forty years, and many have won awards. Here are the best miniseries of all time.
Andy Herrera

Latest Stories

Alex Haley.
Pop Culture

Tennessee School District Bans Alex Haley's 'Roots' Over One Paragraph

It joins a list of 118 other books banned in the district.

Trey Alston62 days ago
A woman hanging from a ceiling from a new Ye video
Music

Ye's "WW3" Video Features Repurposed 'Roots' Scene, Depicts Woman Being Whipped

Ye originally premiered the video at the end of his Akademiks interview recorded at Chateau Marmont.

Trace William Cowen472 days ago
john amos
Pop Culture

'Good Times,' 'Roots,' and 'Coming to America' Actor John Amos Dead at 84

The 'Coming to America' and 'West Wing' actor's career spanned decades.

Trace William Cowen654 days ago
LeVar Burton at the Peabody Awards, wearing a patterned suit and tie
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton Responds to Man Claiming Tattoo of 'Hero' Kunta Kinte Proves He's 'Not Racist in Any Way'

The 67-year-old actor received an Emmy nod for his portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the 1977 TV miniseries.

Jose Martinez723 days ago
Nav and Meek Mill by Sid Naidu
Music

An Exclusive Look at Nav's Never Sleep Tour Jacket Designed by Mr. Saturday

The full story from Joey Gollish on how the Roots x Mr. Saturday Never Sleep Tour jacket was made for Nav at his homecoming show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Alex Narvaez1190 days ago
Advertisement
Roots Saturday Airlines with Mr. Saturday
Style

Mr. Saturday Unveils "Jet Set"-Inspired 'Roots Saturday Airlines' Collaboration

Last week, Roots unveiled its collaboration with Mr. Saturday, showcasing a brand-new capsule featuring a variety of varsity jackets, hoodies, and t-shirts.

Louis Pavlakos1320 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton on Upside of Losing 'Jeopardy!' Gig: 'I Was Disappointed, But I Wasn't Devastated'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton opened up about the upside of losing out on the 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig, saying he was "disappointed."

Brad Callas1693 days ago
ko
Life

Keith Olbermann Criticized for Calling Trump a 'Whiny Little Kunta Kinte'

It's too early for this but Keith Olbermann is doing it anyway. Among other things, the tweet in question was called out for obvious racism and general idiocy.

Trace William Cowen2082 days ago
the roots thumbnail
Music

The Roots Founding Member Malik B. Dead at 47

Rapper Malik B., one of the founding members of legendary hip-hop group the Roots, has died at age 47, his cousin Don Champion confirmed on Twitter.

Joe Price2179 days ago
rondae hollis jefferson uber wallet
Sports

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Loses Wallet in Uber, Tweets for Help

The Toronto Raptors small forward asked Toronto to help him find his wallet after leaving it in an Uber Thursday night. Twitter had a field day.

Alex Nino Gheciu2336 days ago
Advertisement
Police Tape
Life

Iowa Woman Says Man Kidnapped Her and Forced Her to Watch 'Roots' to 'Understand Her Racism'

The man is facing charges of first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.

Joe Price2341 days ago
Miguel
Music

Miguel Brings a Sexy, Laid-Back Performance of "Come Through and Chill" to 'Fallon'

Miguel performed his most recent single on 'The Tonight Show.'

Sajae Elder2999 days ago
SoulCycle Rides Into Canada With Toronto Studio
Pop Culture

SoulCycle Rides Into Canada With Toronto Studio

SoulCycle is set to open their first Canadian location in Toronto's King West neighbourhood on March 2nd

Christopher Turner3431 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

ASAP Rocky, Nas, Jennifer Hudson to Star in Indie Drama 'Monster'

ASAP Rocky, Nas, and Jennifer Hudson have been tapped for the indie drama film 'Monster.'

Trace William Cowen3570 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App