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From "If Young Metro don't trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you” to “Murda on the beat,” these are the best producer tags and beat drops. Which one's your favorite?Eric Skelton
Music
Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin Talk Kanye Collab and Spending $2 Million on ‘Deadstar 2’
Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin speak about spending millions recording 'Deadstar 2,' a lost Kanye collab, a future Ronny J project, and more.Jessica Mckinney
They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.Alphonse Pierre
From "Hi Bich" to "#ImSippinTeaInYoHood" to "Flex Like Ouu," the 25-year-old Miami transplant knows how to make a sh*t ton of noise.Kiana Fitzgerald