Denzel Curry Reunites With Ronny J on New Song "Woo" f/ PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound

Denzel Curry is on a tear with his latest song “Woo.”
The ad-lib-laden song sees Curry reuniting with Ronny J for a Florida anthem, also featuring fellow natives PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound.
“The ‘Woo’ session was good considering this is the first session Ronny J and I have done in years,” Curry said in a statement. “We brought in Chief Pound, who’s been an essential part of ULT from its conception, and having PlayThatBoiZay on the record really shows the unity in Carol City.”
“Woo” follows a string of collaborative singles released by Curry, arriving on the heels of his latest track “Sked” with Kenny Mason. This summer saw the arrival of Curry’s Juicy J-featuring cut “Blood on My Nikez” and “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle” with IceColdBishop.
Listen to “Woo” up top.