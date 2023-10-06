Denzel Curry Reunites With Ronny J on New Song "Woo" f/ PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound

Denzel Curry is on a tear with his latest song “Woo.”

The ad-lib-laden song sees Curry reuniting with Ronny J for a Florida anthem, also featuring fellow natives PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound.

“The ‘Woo’ session was good considering this is the first session Ronny J and I have done in years,” Curry said in a statement. “We brought in Chief Pound, who’s been an essential part of ULT from its conception, and having PlayThatBoiZay on the record really shows the unity in Carol City.”