Ronny Chieng

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Ronny Chieng in a suit making a peace sign on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Ronny Chieng's 'F*ck AI' Speech Met With Cheers From Harvard Graduates

"AI is just going to end up making mediocre people dumber," the 'Daily Show' star cautioned.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
Man in a jacket posing at a Sony event with a promotional background
Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Jokingly Addresses Losing ‘Daily Show’ Gig: ‘Have You Ever Failed So Bad You Bring Back Jon Stewart?'

Minhaj lost the 'Daily Show' gig following a bombshell 'New Yorker' profile that called his authenticity into question.

tara mahadevan805 days ago
marvel-shang-chi-trailer
Pop Culture

Marvel Shares New Action-Packed Trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Marvel Entertainment just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'

Abel Shifferaw1849 days ago

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