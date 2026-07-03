Roni Size

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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd

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Music

Premiere: Fracture Remixes D&B Master Krust's "Kloaking Device"

Taken from Krust and Roni Size's collaborative 'Past & Present' EP.

James Keith3691 days ago
roni size take kontrol cover
Music

Roni Size Announces New Album, Label

In most drum & bass circles, the name Roni Size is almost synonymous with the turning of the tide, with drum & bass getting real rubs in a number of different circles. Alongside Reprazent, the 1997 Mercury Music Price winning New Forms ushered in a new appreciation for the scene, making Roni a coveted name in a number of circles. It's been a decade since Roni Size's last solo album, Return to V, so the news we received today should have fans of the producer/DJ ecstatic.

khrisd4393 days ago
swindle running cold roni size rmx
Music

Swindle ft. Terri Walker - "Running Cold (Roni Size Remix)"

First off, it feels like eons since Swindle's Long Live The Jazz album dropped. Maybe it got swept up in the hype of other album-length releases, but

khrisd4611 days ago
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Music

When Worlds Collide (aka When Rap and Dance Music Collaborations Don't Suck)

The worlds of hip-hop and dance music have coexisted on similar planes for years. Whether you talk about the art of DJing, tearing up clubs, or drivin

khrisd4645 days ago
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The 15 Best Songs From the Electronica Era

Seeing as we were around during the last huge electronic music phase in America, it's hard to not look at today's EDM scene and compare it to the last

jakel4729 days ago
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10 Collaborations That Never Should Have Happened

As EDM seeps into the fabric of mainstream music, you're bound to see a number of collaborations that might have you scratching your heads. It's bound

nappy4747 days ago
rusko tour fall 2013 clip
Music

Rusko to Tour His "Lift Me Up" EP with Roni Size

Here's your random 2013 drum & bass news of the day: Rusko, who has gone full dnb on his forthcoming OWSLA EP Lift Me Up, is going to be touring North

khrisd4770 days ago
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Music

Essential Roni Size

In 2013, drum & bass is (sadly) not in the forefront of the dance music scene like it was in the 1990s. During the "electronica" phase, you had artist

khrisd4791 days ago
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22 REAL Drum & Bass Pioneers

Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point fin

khrisd4852 days ago
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The 10 Oddest EDM Music Videos

The art of the music video in dance music has always been a weird one. You'd think it'd be easy to tell a compelling narrative for music that largely

khrisd4853 days ago
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The 20 Best Goldie Remixes

Goldie. Aside from Fabio and Grooverider, not too many names hold more weight than his in the drum & bass scene. And while his celebrity nowadays is m

khrisd4876 days ago
five tracks natasha kmeto
Music

Five Tracks: Natasha Kmeto

Thank you, Natasha Kmeto; you encompass a couple of things we ask for in the electronic music scene. One of the obvious is that, yes, you're a woman,

khrisd4893 days ago

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