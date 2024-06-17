Spike Lee Shares Father's Day Message to Robert De Niro, Says They Need to Do a Movie: 'Scorsese Wouldn't Mind'

Spike Lee let the world know he’s aiming for the chance to make cinematic magic with Robert De Niro, joking that Martin Scorsese "wouldn’t mind" in a timely Father’s Day message shared to Instagram.

As seen below, Lee, whose next film is set to feature Ice Spice’s acting debut alongside Denzel Washington, was in attendance for this weekend’s Tribeca Film Festival celebration of his "artistic brother," aptly dubbed De Niro Con. The lineup for the festival-closing event also boasted Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, whose De Niro-starring Mean Streets and Jackie Brown films, respectively, screened as part of this year’s proceedings.

"Happy Father’s Day To My Artistic Brother MR. ROBERT De NIR0," Lee wrote on Sunday. "We Have Yet To Work Together And We Gotta Make Dis Happen Sooner Than Later. I Think MARTY SCORSESE Wouldn’t Mind If We Got To Do 1 Spike Lee Joint Together. Enjoy Ya Father’s Day. Peace And Love. Onward And Upward."